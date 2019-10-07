Smile Direct Club Kicks off Second Annual Gift of Grin Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub"), the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of its second annual Gift of Grin campaign in the US and Canada. Through Gift of Grin, SmileDirectClub will provide free clear aligner therapy treatment, valued at $1895 US/$2,495.00 CAD, to 15 deserving people*, helping them to unleash the power of their smile and empower them to positively impact their place in the world.

From October 4 – 24 SmileDirectClub encourages fans and social media followers to visit SmileDirectClub.com/gift to submit a photo and personal story of up to 1,000 characters on what a new smile would mean to them and why they deserve the gift of a new grin.

At the end of each week in October, SmileDirectClub will select winning stories about smile transformation to post on SmileDirectClub social channels – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - to celebrate the power of a new smile and inspire others to participate. Winners will be selected each week throughout the month, with the final selection to be announced on October 31. Winners will be offered the option to have their smile journey followed and showcased on SmileDirectClub.com and brand social channels through the course of treatment.

"The confidence that comes from a straighter, brighter smile is physically and emotionally transformative," said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "Our 5,500 team members at SmileDirectClub find daily inspiration from hearing customer stories of transformation and empowerment. We are thrilled to give 15 lucky storytellers the opportunity to get the smile they've always wanted through the Gift of Grin program."

Founded five years ago, SmileDirectClub pioneered a groundbreaking teledentistry platform that connects eligible consumers with locally licensed dentists and orthodontists, who leverage SmileDirectClub's technology to prescribe and manage remote clear aligner therapy at a cost up to 60% less than traditional braces.

Today, the company employs more than 5,500 team members and has helped more than 750,000 people achieve a smile they love. For more information on SmileDirectClub and to enter the Gift of Grin campaign, visit SmileDirectClub.com/gift .

*Winner will be required to either complete a 3D image appointment at a local SmileShop location or receive, complete and submit a SmileDirectClub remote Impression Kit (which will be sent to winners and can be returned by winners at no additional cost). The individualized treatment plan for each winner will be based on the results of either their 3D image completed at the SmileShop or their SmileDirectClub remote Impression Kit, which will be reviewed by a locally licensed dentist or orthodontist in the state in which the consumer resides. TO RECEIVE THE PRIZE, WINNER MUST BE DEEMED ELIGIBLE FOR TREATMENT.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to unleash the power of people's smiles to empower them to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

