Smile Direct Club Teams Up with Baseball Favorite "Mr. Smile" Francisco Lindor to Spread the Confidence-Boosting Power of a Smile

To kick off the partnership, Lindor will make a special appearance at SmileDirectClub's signature "blurple" SmileBus to meet and greet fans on July 8 th in Cleveland, Ohio. At the bus, attendees will have the opportunity to have a free 3D digital image taken of their teeth, receive a special discount off a clear aligner purchase, and receive a complimentary bright on ™ professional whitening kit. The partnership will continue with a TV commercial starring Mr. Smile himself.

"In a competitive career as a professional athlete, my smile helps give me confidence and remain positive even on the most challenging days," says Lindor. "I believe something as simple as a smile can change someone's life and want to help as many people as possible experience the joy it can bring."

"SmileDirectClub is thrilled to partner with baseball great Francisco Lindor," said SmileDirectClub co-founder Alex Fenkell. "Lindor exemplifies the confidence that comes from having a smile he's proud of, and his overall positivity make him an ideal brand advocate. We couldn't think of a more fitting partner than Mr. Smile."

Founded five years ago, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the process for getting a straighter smile. Today, the company employs more than 5,300 people, and has helped more than 600,000 people achieve their dream smile. For more information on SmileDirectClub and how to meet Lindor on July 8th, visit SmileDirectClub's All-Star page here.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub was founded on a simple belief: Everyone deserves a smile they love. In 2014, SmileDirectClub pioneered a teledentistry platform that connects customers with an affiliated network of licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage our technology and tools to remotely prescribe and manage clear aligner therapy. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to affordable, convenient care and empower people with confidence through a straighter, brighter smile. SmileDirectClub's direct-to-consumer treatment costs up to 60% less than traditional braces.

SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS and Quicken Loans. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

