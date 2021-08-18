Smile Doctors Affiliates with Nine New Practices in Q2 2021, Including First in Maryland

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors , the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., today announced the affiliation with nine practice groups in seven states during the second quarter of 2021. The addition of a practice in Maryland represents the organization's first move into the Old Line State, bringing the total number of states served to 23 and total locations to 258.

Since January of this year, Smile Doctors has affiliated with a total of 36 locations and is ahead of its 2020 pace. The organization is also on track to surpass its 2020 total of 18 affiliated practices, which expanded the Smile Doctors' footprint with 48 new locations and added five new states to its national presence.

"The past 18-months have been challenging for many businesses, but we continue to grow due to the amazing network of doctors, technological advancements and efforts to pave the way for the future of orthodontic care," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "During this time, practices saw the benefit of joining Smile Doctors, through an immediate partnership with our support services and shared resources."

Private practices that become part of the Smile Doctors family benefit from economies-of-scale, gaining access to operational and financial tools that make their practices more efficient and improving the bottom line.

"I became an orthodontist because I wanted to help my patients achieve their best smiles while operating a business that improves our local community and offers our team members employment in a fun, rewarding atmosphere with opportunities for advancement," said C. Edwin Wentz, D.M.D., M.S. from Wentz Orthodontics, which joined the Smile Doctors network in May 2021. "By joining Smile Doctors, with their support and additional leadership, it is our hope we can provide our services at another level."

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The company has the fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists. With convenient locations in more than 23 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontics and American Dental Association, an Invisalign® Elite Provider, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctorspartners.com.

