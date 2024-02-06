Smile Doctors Ends 2023 with Strong Year-Over-Year Growth, Positioning 2024 For Continued Industry-Leading Results

OSO Entered Two New States; Added 28 New Affiliations with 72 Total Locations

DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors – the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. – ended 2023 strong with industry-leading growth. The company's continued focus on offering affiliations greater partnership opportunities, including the introduction of a joint-venture model, helped to drive entries into two new states, adding 28 affiliations and 72 total locations across its network in 2023. Additionally, Smile Doctors opened four de novo locations in 2023 and has six currently in development for 2024.

At the close of Q4, Smile Doctors welcomed seven new affiliations and 17 new locations to its network, including entry into the state of North Dakota. Those affiliations are Daniel S. Martin Orthodontics (IN), Murphy Orthodontics (LA), O'Leary Orthodontics (SC), Fryar Orthodontics (IN), Virginia Orthodontic Partners (VA), Breha Orthodontics (OH) and DK Orthodontics (ND).

"I have always believed that 'we are better together' and have been intrigued by the OSO model over the last few years as the landscape within our profession changes," said Dr. Daniel Keith, founder of DK Orthodontics. "The opportunity to be a part of the Smile Doctors community, the gold standard in orthodontic partnerships, was one that we jumped at, as we knew it would allow for the best path forward for our team, our patients, and the future of our orthodontic practice!"

"I'm incredibly proud of the growth Smile Doctors achieved in 2023, from the scale of our network to the momentum of our organizational initiatives—providing our partner doctors with greater support as they focus on exceptional patient experiences and outcomes," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "Every year we welcome more and more of the industry's leading doctors and practices to the organization. They bring with them their ideas, insights, expertise, a drive for innovation, and a commitment to a patient-first culture. Every year, we are a better organization because of it. This shared resource is unparalleled in our industry and it gives me great confidence in our continued success."

To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 430 convenient locations in 29 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors' orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: smiledoctors.com .

