Smile Doctors Launches Smile Express® an Innovative Condensed Invisalign® Aligner Treatment for Patients

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors , the nation's fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists, introduced Smile Express®, an at-home treatment solution for adults looking to improve their smile in under six months.

Smile Express® is designed to deliver the signature Invisalign® aligner smile to adults faster, with minimal office visits and at half of the cost of full treatment.

"We created Smile Express® so our patients can receive the professional guidance and management of a dedicated and experienced orthodontist, while maintaining daily freedom and minimizing impact on their schedules," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors.

Smile Express® treatment works in three easy steps:

Patients will come in to be evaluated, including full orthodontic records, digital scans, and an in-person examination by an orthodontist. Smile Doctors will ship the aligner(s) directly to patients' homes. Patients can monitor progress with their orthodontist via the Smile Doctors Anywhere app and will return for a final exam at the end of treatment to ensure they reach their full smile potential.

"We are continuously evolving our services to address the needs of those who are looking for an alternative to traditional, in-person orthodontic treatment," continued Hedrick. "As we continue to innovate our treatments and products, we remain committed to delivering confident smiles to our patients and the communities we serve."

"We are excited to offer this treatment to patients seeking a simple streamlined solution to enhance their smiles and still have their orthodontist oversee their treatment every step of the way." shared Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Doctor Scott Law.

Smile Express® is available immediately at our clinics nationwide, with payment options starting as low as $175 per month. To learn more about Smile Express® or schedule a free consultation, please visit www.smiledoctors.com/smile-express .

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists in the country. With convenient locations in more than 20 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontics and American Dental Association, an Invisalign® Elite Provider, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

