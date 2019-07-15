Smile Down the Aisle: Smile Direct Club to Host Nashville Bachelorette Getaway Sweepstakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub , the pioneer of teledentistry and market leader in remote clear aligner therapy, announced the launch of an exciting Nashville Bachelorette Getaway Sweepstakes today. One lucky bride-to-be and her crew will win the ultimate "Nash Bash" in SmileDirectClub's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, which has become one of the most coveted bachelorette party destinations in the U.S. The bride-to-be will receive free aligner treatment, plus the rest of the group will score 50% off treatment.

SmileDirectClub's transformative clear aligner therapy provides customers with a straighter, more confident smile, so they can look and feel their best – including on their wedding day. With an average treatment length of 6 months and a cost of 60% less than traditional braces, SmileDirectClub can help the whole wedding party smile as they walk down the aisle. SmileDirectClub is democratizing confidence by increasing access to affordable and convenient orthodontic care at a cost of $1895 USD or 24 monthly payments of $85 USD with $250 down.

The Nash Bash Getaway package includes:

5 days and 4 nights in Nashville, Tennessee

Flights for the winner and 6 friends

Hotel stay (up to 7 rooms)

Meals at Music City hot spots, such as Pinewood Social, Husk, and The Southern

A spa day

Nashville honky-tonk and mural tours

honky-tonk and mural tours Complimentary transportation

Free clear aligner treatment for the winner

50% off aligner treatment for the winner's 6 friends

bright on™ at-home whitening kits for the winner and the winner's 6 friends

The Bachelorette Getaway Sweepstakes kicks off July 15, 2019 and ends September 6, 2019. The winner will be announced on September 20, 2019. Participants can enter online at SmileDirectClub.com/wedding-sweepstakes. Limited to 1 entry per person. Individuals must be living in the U.S. or Canada, 21 years or older, and engaged to be married to enter. No purchase necessary to enter. All entrants will receive $100 off aligner treatment, if approved for treatment by a licensed dentist or orthodontist.

Founded 5 years ago, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the process for getting a straighter smile. Today, the company employs more than 5300 team members and has helped more than 650,000 people achieve their dream smile. For more information on SmileDirectClub and to enter the Bachelorette Getaway Sweepstakes, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub was founded on a simple belief: Everyone deserves a smile they love. In 2014, SmileDirectClub pioneered a teledentistry platform that connects customers with an affiliated network of licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage our technology and tools to remotely prescribe and manage clear aligner therapy. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to affordable, convenient care and empower people with confidence through a straighter, brighter smile. SmileDirectClub's direct-to-consumer treatment costs up to 60% less than traditional braces.

SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS and Quicken Loans. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

