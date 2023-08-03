Smile Partners Expands Dental Practice with New Forest Hill Location

FOREST HILL, Md., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Partners, a renowned and trusted dental office in our community, is delighted to announce the grand opening of their new dental office in Forest Hill. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 1920 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill, MD, offers a wide range of dental services to meet the oral health needs of individuals and families in the area.

Smile Partners Expands Dental Practice to New Forest Hill, MD Location

With a passion for providing exceptional dental care and a commitment to patient satisfaction, Smile Partners has been serving the community since 1988. The new Forest Hill location aims to bring expertise closer to residents and further enhance access to comprehensive dental services.

The new location is thoughtfully designed to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients of all ages. Equipped with the latest dental technologies and modern amenities, the office ensures each patient receives the highest quality care in a relaxing setting.

The dedicated Smile Partners team is excited to offer a comprehensive range of dental treatments, including general dentistry, preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. Patients can expect personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific needs and goals, all delivered with a gentle touch and the utmost professionalism.

"Our goal is to provide exceptional dental care in a warm and compassionate environment," said Dr. James Schall. "We are thrilled to expand our services in Forest Hill and look forward to welcoming new patients to our practice. Our team is committed to delivering top-notch dental care with a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction."

In addition to the high-quality dental care provided, the new Forest Hill location offers convenient scheduling options to accommodate busy lifestyles. Patients can expect flexible appointment times and efficient service to minimize wait times and ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

To learn more about the services offered at the new Forest Hill location or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://belairsmile.com/ or call (410) 879-4444. The Smile Partners team is ready to serve the dental needs of the Forest Hill community and surrounding areas.

Media Contact:

Tim Frock

Smile Partners

(410) 879-4444

[email protected]

SOURCE Smile Partners