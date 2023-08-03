Smile Partners Welcomes New Orthodontist to Expand Orthodontic Services in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Md., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Partners, a trusted dental group in our community, is pleased to announce the arrival of a new orthodontist, Dr. Stuart Sheer, to the practice in Forest Hill. With the addition of this talented and experienced orthodontist, Smile Partners will now offer a comprehensive range of orthodontic services, including traditional braces and clear aligners, to meet the diverse needs of patients seeking orthodontic treatment.

Dr. Stuart Sheer - Smile Partners

Drs. Schall and DiGiovanni have been committed to delivering exceptional dental care for over 20 years, and the expansion of orthodontic services reflects their dedication to providing comprehensive oral health solutions. The new orthodontist brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Forest Hill location, enabling patients to receive high-quality orthodontic care in a convenient and comfortable setting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sheer to our practice and expand our orthodontic services," said Dr. James Schall. "Orthodontic treatment is transformative, not only improving the appearance of smiles but also enhancing overall oral health. With our expanded team, we are now able to provide comprehensive orthodontic solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs."

Dr. Sheer will work closely with Drs. Schall and DiGiovanni and the entire dental team to provide personalized treatment plans and exceptional care to patients of all ages. From children to adults, the practice is equipped to address various orthodontic concerns, including crowded teeth, misaligned bites, gaps, and more.

Patients at the Forest Hill location can expect a compassionate and patient-centered approach to orthodontic treatment. The practice utilizes advanced technologies and evidence-based techniques to ensure optimal results and a positive experience throughout the orthodontic journey.

To celebrate the expansion of orthodontic services, Smile Partners is offering complimentary orthodontic consultations for new patients. This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families in the community to explore their orthodontic options and begin their journey towards a straighter and healthier smile.

To learn more about the orthodontic services offered at the Smile Partners Forest Hill location or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://belairsmile.com/ or call (410) 879-4444. The Smile Partners team looks forward to providing exceptional orthodontic care and helping patients achieve the smiles they've always desired.

