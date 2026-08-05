Smile Source Acquires Profitable PPOs to Expand Financial Health Solutions for Independent Dental Practices

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Source announced the acquisition of Profitable PPOs, a nationally recognized leader in PPO strategy and insurance solutions company for independent dental practices.

Smile Source has acquired Profitable PPOs, expanding PPO strategy, reimbursement optimization, credentialing, and financial health solutions that help independent dentists build stronger, more profitable practices.

This acquisition marks Smile Source's second strategic acquisition in the past 14 months, reinforcing its continued investment in the future of independent dentistry allowing dentists to maintain complete ownership and autonomy. By adding specialized PPO expertise to its growing ecosystem of business solutions, Smile Source continues to expand the resources available to support the long term success of private practice dentistry.

"To succeed in private practice today, dentists need more than a list of PPO contracts. They need a thoughtful PPO strategy," said Dr. Barrett Straub, CEO of Smile Source.

Many independent dental practices are producing more dentistry than ever before, yet profitability continues to be impacted by insurance write-offs, reimbursement challenges, and complex participation decisions. Profitable PPOs help practices maximize profitability through PPO analysis, fee negotiation, credentialing, and financial modeling. As part of the Smile Source ecosystem, its expertise strengthens existing financial health resources, creating a more complete approach to improving both practice revenue and profitability.

"Independent dentists should not have to become insurance experts to build financially healthy practices," said Clint Johnson, CEO of Profitable PPOs. "Our work is about helping practice owners understand their options, make informed decisions, and participate more profitably with insurance. Joining Smile Source creates an opportunity to extend that mission while preserving the specialized expertise and service our clients value."

"Private practice is the gold standard for values driven, relationship based care. It's important that someone stands with all the independent dentists out there, not try to buy them," Dr. Straub said. "That is Smile Source. This is exactly what we are doing. Adding PPO Optimization to our support system is a very key part of this story."

About Smile Source

Smile Source is building the operating system for independent dentistry by combining purchasing power, financial health insights, education, coaching, technology, community, and vetted business solutions to help independent dentists build stronger, more profitable practices while preserving their independence.

Media Contact

Kathlene Denhard

[email protected]

800-851-8186

SOURCE Smile Source