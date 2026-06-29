Smile Source Launches New Lab Module Within the Smile Source Marketplace, Bringing Dental Labs and Purchasing Together in One Connected Experience

KINGWOOD, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Source, the nation's largest dentist-led network dedicated exclusively to private practice dentistry, announced the official launch of the new lab module in the Smile Source Marketplace, providing members with a centralized platform to manage lab workflows alongside their everyday purchasing needs.

Big news for independent dentistry! The new Smile Source Marketplace Lab Module is now live, giving dental practices one place to submit and track lab cases, communicate with participating labs, and simplify workflows. Discover how Smile Source is helping private practices save time, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care.

Built to simplify and modernize the relationship between dental practices and labs, the new lab module allows members to submit and track cases, communicate with participating labs, review reporting and access a growing network of lab partners, all from within the same ecosystem they already use for purchasing and savings opportunities.

"We are excited to bring the Smile Source Marketplace and Lab Module to all of our independent private practice dentists," said Tom Rimmer, Vice President of Partnerships at Smile Source. "By creating greater transparency, improving communications and helping practices achieve faster turnaround times, these platforms support the delivery of world class patient care. It's another example of the practical advantages available to dentists who choose to be part of the Smile Source community."

Key benefits of the lab module include:

Centralized case submission and management

Access to a growing network of lab partners

Improved visibility and reporting capabilities

Streamlined communication and case tracking

Simplified workflows designed to save time, efficiency and money

The launch of the lab module within the Smile Source Marketplace reflects Smile Source's continued investment in helping independent dentists thrive by delivering solutions that create meaningful operational advantages while preserving the autonomy that makes private practice so unique. The lab module is now available to all Smile Source members.

Smile Source is one of the nation's largest private practice dental networks, serving over 800 member locations and more than 1,200 dentists; empowering independent dentists with education, purchasing advantages, community and business solutions that help practices grow while maintaining their autonomy. Through its marketplace and member resources, Smile Source continues to invest in innovative solutions that strengthen the future of private practice dentistry.

For more information, visit https://smilesource.com/.

Media Contact:

Linda Novitt, Smile Source VP of Marketing

(800) 851-8186, [email protected]

SOURCE Smile Source