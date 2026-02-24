Smile Source Launches First of Its Kind Marketplace for Private Practice Dentistry

KINGWOOD, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Source, the nation's largest dentist-led network dedicated exclusively to private practice dentistry, announced the launch of the Smile Source Marketplace, a comprehensive procurement and business services platform created to give independent dental practices the purchasing power, efficiency, and infrastructure typically available only to large group organizations.

The Smile Source Marketplace centralizes purchasing, vendor management, laboratory access, and practice services into a single streamlined environment. "The Smile Source Marketplace was built directly from what dentists told us they needed to succeed," said Dr. Jeff Osborne, Chief Dental Officer of Smile Source. "Private practice owners want scale, insights, and operational leverage, but they want it without sacrificing their independence. The Smile Source Marketplace delivers both."

The Smile Source Marketplace combines transparent pricing, trusted vendor relationships, and centralized purchasing tools into one integrated system that simplifies procurement while strengthening practice profitability. Key capabilities include: Access to more than 100 vetted vendors across supplies, equipment, services, and laboratories, centralized purchasing to reduce fragmentation and vendor fatigue, transparent pricing, rebates, and consolidated ordering

"This is about giving dentists real strategic options," said Tom Rimmer, VP of Strategic Partnerships. "We are building the tools, resources, and network that allow private practices to compete and thrive on their own terms."

"This model gives dentists real options," said Ryan Steck, VP of Sales. "It's about protecting independence while delivering the infrastructure dentists need to compete and succeed long term."

The Smile Source Marketplace operates within the broader Smile Source ecosystem, which supports independent dentists from startup through succession planning

Smile Source empowers nearly 800 independently owned practices and more than 1,200 dentists nationwide, with continued growth expected in 2026 as more private practitioners seek scalable alternatives to corporate ownership models.

Smile Source has built a national community centered on collaboration, shared learning, and collective purchasing power. ACT Dental Coaching has complemented that mission by helping dentists develop leadership skills, operational discipline, and sustainable business models. The integration formalizes a long-standing alignment and creates a single organization focused on the full lifecycle of private practice ownership. For more information, visit smilesource.com

