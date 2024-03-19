Smile Source Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity with New Logo and Website

HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to enhance its commitment to supporting private practice dentists, Smile Source proudly announces the launch of its rebranded identity, complete with a new logo and website. This evolution reflects Smile Source's ongoing dedication to supporting a vibrant community of independent dentists, enabling its members to provide the highest level of patient care.

Unique Solution for Independent Dentists

"At Smile Source, we tackle the challenges faced by independent dentists striving for profitability and happiness in private practice," said Sherry Wilson, Interim CEO and CFO of Smile Source. Operating a solo dental practice poses undeniable challenges, particularly when seeking to expand and lacking the resources to confidently grow a thriving dental practice.

Smile Source understands the delicate balance between the desire for practice autonomy and the desire for benefits offered by large corporate dental groups. Smile Source is a thriving private practice dental network that feels like home, fostering a large community of supportive dentists. This network allows members to access valuable benefits and resources akin to those offered by DSOs, all while preserving their autonomy.

Key Highlights of the Rebrand

Community Over Competition: Smile Source is selective in its member qualification process, cultivating a diverse, accomplished peer group that fosters a culture of respect, education, and mentorship.

Serious Bottom-Line Benefits: With over a billion dollars in purchasing power, Smile Source members enjoy deep discounts, reducing overhead costs. Members also stay abreast of cutting-edge innovations and access in-demand education courses at discounted prices.

Networking Opportunities: Smile Source facilitates face-to-face interactions at their annual conference "The Exchange." This event showcases industry-leading vendors, teamwide Continuing Education, and member-exclusive offerings. Additionally, local member meetings and mastermind sessions, provide year-round connections.

The Future of Dentistry with Smile Source

The refreshed brand identity positions Smile Source as a leading force in the dental industry, offering private practice dentists the confidence and support needed for everyday decisions and growth strategies.

About Smile Source

Founded in 2006, Smile Source is a private practice dental network dedicated to supporting independent dentists. With a focus on community, support, and collaboration, Smile Source connects dentists with the best people, products, and services to enhance their business experience. Learn more at www.smilesource.com

Contact:

Ashley Newman

(281) 359-2344

[email protected]

