Smile Train Celebrates National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of this year's celebration for National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month (NCCAPM) this July, Smile Train, the world's largest cleft organization invites everyone around the world to get involved in helping us spread awareness for children with clefts globally. This month is dedicated to enlightening the world about clefts and other craniofacial conditions. To show our support for children with clefts, Smile Train will be launching a few key initiatives throughout the month and would love for you to get involved. Please see a list of activities below:

#SmileMaker Social Media Campaign – Smile Train is excited to be celebrating this month and helping to raise awareness about clefts and other craniofacial conditions. Throughout the month of July, we would love for you to show your support by adding the #SmileMaker frame to your profile picture on Facebook. Miami Dolphins NFL star and Smile Train Ambassador Kenyan Drake is donating $1,000 to Smile Train to help children with clefts and inspire supporters to add our #SmileMaker frame on Facebook. Click here and update your profile picture.

Big Talk – We have partnered with Big Talk, to bring you an inspiring video from Smile Train's global staff. This video highlights the power of a smile and how cleft treatment contributes to so much more than just a smile for the child! To watch and share this video click here.

Dr. Brown's® Medical – As a part of our long-standing corporate partnership with Dr. Brown's® Medical, a manufacturer of innovative feeding products for babies, Smile Train has developed a video campaign with some helpful feeding tips from Sandra Aubuchon , President of Dr. Brown's Medical and Infant-Driven Feeding Program to help educate and bring awareness for children with clefts. Click here to learn about our partnership.

GSK Consumer Healthcare Campaign Activation at Meijer – GSK Consumer Healthcare, a global consumer healthcare company and Smile Train corporate partner, has developed an in-store activation to benefit children with clefts with all Meijer stores, a family-owned and privately held grocery chain operating in the Midwest . Whenever consumers buy select brands, like Sensodyne and Pronamel, from July 21 – August 17 , GSK Consumer Healthcare will make a donation to Smile Train. Click here to learn more about our partnership.

Devex – We have launched the #HealthyAccess content series, a Devex campaign that takes a closer look at the technology, practical solutions, and innovative financing tools driving improved access to quality care and universal health coverage around the globe. In the lead-up to the September UN General Assembly, Smile Train will contribute content that highlights the powerful impact of our model and the incredible work of our partners around the world as they provide comprehensive care to the most vulnerable patients.

About Smile Train

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

