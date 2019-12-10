SmileDirectClub, Inc. Alert: Squitieri & Fearon, LLP Announces Investigation Of Potential Class Action for Stock Purchasers

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Squitieri & Fearon, LLP announces it is investigating a potential securities claim on behalf of purchasers who brought the stock of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC).

On September 12, 2019 the Company went public at $23 per share but the stock price has continued to fall as the market has learned more information about the Company and its business. Currently SDC stock trades at approximately $8.00 per share, far less than the offering price and far less than the price at which many SDC shareholders purchased their shares.

If you are an investor who purchased SDC stock in its September 2019 initial public offering or at any time since then please visit www.sfclasslaw.com/sdc/ or contact Stephen J. Fearon, Jr. at Squitieri & Fearon, LLP to learn more about your legal rights.

The investigation stems from concerns about whether SmileDirectClub and certain of its officers and directors have violated the federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful practices.

Squitieri & Fearon, LLP pursues large, complex lawsuits, including class actions, for stock purchasers who have lost money on their investments. The attorneys at Squitieri & Fearon, LLP have served as lead counsel in large class actions throughout the country.

