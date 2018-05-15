SmileDirectClub Lowering Price of At-Home Impression Kits

The impression kit, which is shipped overnight to customers, contains everything needed to capture clear impressions for creating aligners. Every impression kit is backed by SmileDirectClub's Smile Guarantee: if SmileDirectClub's invisible aligners aren't a fit for a customer's dental needs, SmileDirectClub will refund the cost of the kit to the customer.

"We truly believe that everyone deserves a smile they love, and by lowering the price of our impression kits 15%, we hope that it will open up this option to even more consumers who are looking to join the hundreds of thousands of satisfied SmileDirectClub customers," said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "We understand that fixing your smile has been inconvenient and expensive in the past; we want to remove as many barriers as possible – and price is a big one."

SmileDirectClub digitally and remotely connects customers who are looking for a straighter smile with affiliated licensed dentists and orthodontists without the hassle of monthly in-person orthodontic visits, and for 60% less than traditional braces or aligners. SmileDirectClub also offers its customers two easy ways to pay: a one-time payment or our SmilePay™ program with convenient monthly payments and no credit check required. With the average treatment plan lasting 6 months, SmileDirectClub's invisible aligners give consumers who couldn't otherwise afford costly and lengthy orthodontic treatment the opportunity to get a smile they love.

The SmileDirectClub impression kit allows customers to start their smile journey in the comfort of their own home. The dental impressions made with the kit are sent to SmileDirectClub to make a digital rendering of a customer's smile, which is reviewed by an assigned licensed dentist or orthodontist. If it is determined that the customer qualifies for treatment, the licensed dentist or orthodontist will create a 3D custom treatment plan that is then shared with the customer to show them how their teeth will move over time to provide them with a better smile.

"Nearly 60% of counties across the United States don't have access to an orthodontist. Our ultimate goal is to increase access to care across the country in order for everyone to have the same choices when it comes to straightening their teeth," continued Fenkell. "Cost and convenience should never be a barrier to entry when it comes to getting a smile you love."

The SmileDirectClub impression kits are available to order at SmileDirectClub.com. Existing customers of SmileDirectClub who have already completed their impression kit purchase will not be affected by the price change.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub was founded on a simple belief: Everyone deserves a smile they love. Recognizing an opportunity to increase access to dental care, the company pioneered the creation of cutting-edge platforms and technology for doctor-directed, at-home aligner therapy. With a digital network of more than 225 affiliated licensed dentists and orthodontists overseeing customer treatment plans, from impressions made with an at-home kit or from a digital scan at one of 80 SmileShops across the United States, SmileDirectClub has made orthodontic solutions more affordable and convenient than ever before.

SmileDirectClub was founded in 2014 by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Ventures, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS and Quicken Loans, and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

