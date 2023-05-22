Smilegate Launches New Mobile RPG 'OUTERPLANE' Globally

News provided by

Smilegate

22 May, 2023, 22:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate globally released its highly anticipated new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE'. The game is now available in multiple languages, including Korean, English, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) in over 170 countries.

Developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate, 'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a protagonist suddenly summoned from Earth to a fantasy world and sets off on an adventure with his/her companions.

Continue Reading
Smilegate Launches New Mobile RPG ‘OUTERPLANE’ Globally.
Smilegate Launches New Mobile RPG ‘OUTERPLANE’ Globally.

One of the distinguishing features of OUTERPLANE is its strategic combat system. Players can employ various tactics such as aerial attacks, skill chains, and breaking manoeuvres to engage in thrilling battles. Players can effectively counter boss attacks and execute powerful finishing moves by utilizing skill bursts, providing an immersive and strategic gameplay experience.

The game's stunning visuals and charming characters, imbued with an anime-inspired aesthetic, further enhance the overall gaming experience. OUTERPLANE's meticulous attention to detail and captivating animations contribute to the game's high level of polish and refinement.

OUTERPLANE's global launch encompasses over 170 countries. OUTERPLANE presents a series of exciting and various events for its players worldwide to celebrate the game launch. Notably, the game's pre-launch in select Southeast Asian countries resulted in a remarkable achievement, as it reached the top position on the popular games list in the Singaporean Google Play Store.

Smilegate will hold an event to commemorate the global launch so players who complete the Start Dash and Guide Quest events can obtain three-star heroes. In addition, various special events are available with numerous in-game rewards that guarantee 80 summonses.

OUTERPLANE is available for download on Google Play Store and the App Store, allowing players worldwide to embark on an unforgettable journey in this captivating 3D turn-based RPG. For more information and updates, please visit https://page.onstove.com/outerplane/en or follow OUTERPLANE Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE.

SOURCE Smilegate

Also from this source

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG 'OUTERPLANE' Globally in May

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.