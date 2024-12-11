Smilegate’s Global No. 1 FPS ‘CROSSFIRE’ Animation Officially Released Now on ‘Prime Video’

Officially Streaming Now on Prime Video

CROSSFIREE Episode Good Conflict, the Only Korean IP in the Series of 15 Episodes

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate announced on the 10th that the episode Good Conflict based on CROSSFIRE, the global No.1 FPS game from the animated anthology series Secret Level, is now officially available on Prime Video.

Secret Level is a new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers. The series is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director.

The series showcases iconic game IPs, such as Dungeons & Dragons, Pac-Man, and Mega Man, which have captivated fans worldwide for years. Among the 15 global game IPs featured, CROSSFIRE is the only Korean game IP included in the Secret Level episodes. Good Conflict depicts the perspectives of two rival mercenary groups, emphasizing their respective convictions driven by their vision of the greater good, making this a key highlight of the episode.

Good Conflict is directed by Damian Nenow, who gained attention when his animated drama film Another Day of Life was selected for Special Screenings at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, actors such as Claudia Doumit, Ricky Whittle, and Samuel Roukin delivered compelling performances that enhanced the film's overall quality.

"Secret Level showcases fresh perspectives on all-time favorite masterpieces. Through Good Conflict, we hope that CROSSFIRE, the only Korean game IP included, will captivate global fans with its new appeal as an animated story. Smilegate will continue to explore diverse contents based on popular IPs," said Min-Jung Paek, Head of IP Business at Smilegate.

Detailed information about Good Conflict is available on the Prime Video website (https://www.amazon.com/salp/secretlevel#!crossfire), and the episode is now streaming on Amazon Prime as of the 10th.

CROSSFIRE is currently available in over 80 countries and has accumulated a total of 1.1 billion registered users across online and mobile platforms. Building on its proven IP power, it is expanding into various fields such as TV series, animation, and eSports.

SOURCE Smilegate