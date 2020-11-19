SmileMD Launches Mobile Anesthesia Services in Kentucky

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A premier dental sedation organization, SmileMD, announced their expansion into Kentucky today. The launch will help dentists statewide increase access to care, while enhancing safety and efficiency for patients.

"We chose Kentucky as part of our strategic growth plan because we saw the most need for our services across the state," SmileMD CEO Saket Agrawal said. "It's becoming increasingly more difficult for patients to get the care they need without having to travel long distances or wait 6-9 months."

SmileMD's services solves this problem by bringing the operating room to local dental practices to provide safe in-office anesthesia, which reduces wait times and distance traveled. SmileMD provides the anesthesia care team, including an anesthesiologist, a recovery nurse, an anesthesia coordinator as well as all of the medications and emergency equipment.

Mobile surgeries were on the rise prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand has accelerated due to the coronavirus. Statewide shutdowns and decreased availability of operating rooms has increased the need for creative solutions for reducing wait lists.

"To date, we have saved over 200,000 miles traveled and over 15,000 months in wait times by reducing patient wait list backlogs," Agrawal said. "We expect these numbers to continue to rise as dentists across the nation are bringing more services in-house to help improve access to care and mitigate progression of disease for their patients."

Today's launch saw the first day of in-office patient care in Florence, Kentucky. Throughout the rest of the year, SmileMD will be expanding its services to additional offices and cities across the state.

SmileMD's current offering is just the start for OFFOR Health, SmileMD's parent company. The OFFOR Health team is working to expand mobile medical services across practice areas and offerings to make healthcare more accessible and more affordable for all patients. Mobile anesthesia services for dental care is just the start.

"Our goal is to increase accessibility and decrease cost for every aspect of healthcare we possibly can," said Agrawal. "We envision a world in which healthcare has no barriers."

About SmileMD

SmileMD, a subsidiary of OFFOR Health, Inc. is a mobile anesthesia services company that was founded by anesthesiologists. SmileMD provides anesthesia to pediatric and adult dental patients in office settings, increasing access to care for thousands of patients each year. SmileMD currently offers services in Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, and is continuing to roll out its offerings across the country in 2021.

To learn more about SmileMD, visit smilemdsedation.com or email us directly at [email protected].

