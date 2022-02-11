NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sMiles, a platform to earn Bitcoin, announces a seed investment led by GMF Capital LLC, a private investing platform founded and led by Gary Fegel, a global investor and former Senior Partner of Glencore Plc.

Other participants include:

Laurent Reiss, a global private investor who spent more than 20 years at UBP as a senior managing director analyzing hedge funds and private equity investments.

Alexander Gaukhman, a healthcare entrepreneur and crypto investor.

David Young, a Bitcoiner and private investor.

sMiles stands for "sats and miles". The app pays sats - fractions of Bitcoin - for things people do on a daily basis: walking, shopping, playing games.

"The intuitive value offering of sMiles caught my eye" - says Gary Fegel. "People can continue with their daily routines while earning valuable sats. That's a no-brainer which clearly resonates with users globally. Being a believer in web3, I see how sMiles can give power back to the people, step by step."

"We at sMiles team are happy that Gary and other successful investors are actually sMiles users." - says Ig Berezovsky, the co-founder. "People love sMiles, and with time we will introduce more and more ways to earn Bitcoin. We are adding affiliate partners daily. Competing on steps and sats with sMiles friends comes in the next updates. Then we start to work on our vision of the Bitcoin AR Metaverse. We see our mission in making people healthier, wealthier, and, as a result, happier."

sMiles operates on the intersection of multi-billion mHealth, loyalty, attention, and Bitcoin markets. sMiles app uses the revolutionary Lightning Network micropayments technology. Besides a customer app, sMiles has a ready-to-offer backend and API for corporations who are interested to integrate micro rewards and micropayments in Bitcoin.

About GMF: GMF Capital LLC ("GMF") is a privately-owned alternative investment platform founded and led by Gary Fegel, comprised of opportunistic direct Venture Capital, Crypto & Blockchain, Private Equity and Real Estate investing. Prior to GMF Mr. Fegel was a Senior Partner at Glencore Plc., one of the world's largest commodity trading and mining companies where he was responsible for the global aluminum business.

About sMiles: sMiles (incorporated in the U.S. as StandApp, Inc.) is a platform to earn Bitcoin by doing what people already do: walking, shopping, playing games, and more. sMiles utilizes the Lightning Network technology and a proprietary backend for micro rewards.

