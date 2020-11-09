Smiles By Design Rolls Out Premium Tele-Orthodontic Treatment Across North America

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiles By Design (www.letsgetyousmiling.com) recently rolled out its premium online orthodontic services across the United States and Canada.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a huge shift towards telemedicine. Online orthodontic treatments are not merely a temporary alternative to in-office treatments but are rather becoming the optimal way to obtain these services. The two main drivers for the growth of this treatment delivery model has been the significant cost saving of up to 65%, as well as COVID-19 concerns.

Smiles By Design is a premium, online orthodontic service providing top-quality orthodontic treatments that are widely accessible and affordable.

As a premium service, Smiles By Design is unique in several crucial ways:

1) They provide an extensive diagnostic assessment to every client, free of charge. Clients complete a series of photo guided questions. The answers are analysed, and a report is sent to the client.

2) All treatments are provided under the direction of a U.S. licensed orthodontist. This ensures that clients benefit from extensive training and responsibilities that can only be expected from a U.S. licensed professional. They identify the orthodontist in charge of care to every client.

3) They assign a Smile Concierge to every client, as soon as they choose Smiles By Design. This personal touch makes a huge difference to the comfort and success of treatments.

4) Some other services ask their clients to trust in them. Smiles By Design does not ask for a leap of faith. They give their clients access to their Smile Design portal. They can see how their teeth transform at every step of the way. This way, clients know exactly what to expect, even before they produce the aligners.

5) They use only FDA approved materials and design software, for best, safest and predictable results.

6) This allows the company to provide an extensive guarantee. With their guarantee, clients have peace of mind that they will get the smile that they bargained for.

For more details on Smiles By Design, visit HERE. Or follow on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Medium

About Smiles By Design

Smiles By Design is a premium, online orthodontic service. Our mission is to provide top-quality orthodontic treatments widely accessible and affordable. We foster client trust and loyalty by relying on three basic tenants: Transparency, Accountability, Accessibility.

We accomplish our mission by:

1) Assigning only U.S. licensed orthodontists to each client.

2) Maintaining concierge level support to each client.

3) Providing free case assessments.

4) Providing treatment design before proceeding.

5) Using only approved, high quality materials.

Learn more at:

https://www.smilesbydesign.club/sales-pagendvc3njr

Media Contact:

Shlomo Sherer M.Sc, DD

[email protected]

647-294-3964

SOURCE Smiles By Design

Related Links

http://www.letsgetyousmiling.com/

