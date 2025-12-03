Smiles For Everyone Foundation Achieves Best-Performing Quarter to Date with Record Impact and Lowest Cost Per Patient

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups across the U.S, today announced that its charitable foundation, the Smiles For Everyone Foundation (SFEF), completed a transformative year, highlighted by the best-performing quarter to date that significantly expanded its global outreach and delivered the highest value of donated care at its most efficient rate.

The foundation's success was fueled by substantial growth in its "outposts," the mobile and international clinics that bring essential dental services to areas lacking access. Q3 of 2025 marked SFEF's greatest impact to date, creating 20,560 smiles. Over the past five years, the Foundation has treated approximately 180,000 people, and its eight partner countries have received over $1.5 million in donated dental supplies and financial assistance.

"This milestone year is a testament to the dedication of our volunteer dentists and support teams, who commit their time and expertise," said Steven C. Bilt, CEO of Smile Brands and chairman of the Smiles for Everyone Foundation. "We've not only expanded our capacity through new international outposts, but have also deepened our impact, ensuring people who need critical dental care receive it, regardless of their location or financial situation."

KEY Q3 SFEF ACHIEVEMENTS

KEY Q3 SFEF ACHIEVEMENTS

Launching three new international outreach locations (Zimbabwe, Costa Rica, and Zambia) and increasing the number of active mobile clinics operating in the U.S. Volunteer Dedication: Affiliated doctors and staff contributed thousands of hours of volunteer service.

Affiliated doctors and staff contributed thousands of hours of volunteer service. Comprehensive Care: Providing essential services from preventative cleanings to complex restorative procedures for thousands of individuals. Highlights include restoring a young mother's smile in Paraguay, helping a girl in Rwanda with fluorosis, and serving 157 children in Laos.

The expansion of SFEF's operational model allows for sustainable, high-impact care delivery, solidifying its role as a leader in global dental philanthropy. The Foundation aims to continue this growth trajectory by focusing on training local healthcare workers to ensure long-term sustainability.

Looking ahead, the Foundation's strategic goal is to establish 12 active outposts across every region of the world by 2028, creating a lasting legacy of partnership-driven impact. Corporate sponsors play a critical role in making this expansion possible through fueling innovation, enabling outreach, and helping transform smiles across the world.

ABOUT SMILE BRANDS

Smile Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 80 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

ABOUT THE SMILES FOR EVERYONE FOUNDATION

The Smiles for Everyone Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of delivering Smiles for Everyone!® by providing free dental care for those in need, both at home in the U.S. and around the world since 2011. The Foundation has delivered over $120 million in donated dentistry. Over the past five years, the Foundation has treated approximately 180,000 people, with Q3 of 2025 marking its greatest impact to date by creating 20,560 smiles. The foundation currently supports programs which provide free dental care to those in need through its International Smile Projects in Ghana, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, The Philippines, Rwanda, and Thailand, and its Community Smile Projects in the United States. For more information, visit smilesforeveryone.org.

