Smile's Home Compostable Pod Named Honorable Mention For US Plastics Pact Award

News provided by

Smile Beverage Werks PBC

22 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

DARIEN, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Plastics Pact recognized Smile Compostable Solutions' home compostable coffee pod compatible with Nespresso Original brewers as an honorable mention in its second annual Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. The U.S. Plastics Pact partners with Walmart to showcase companies that are eliminating problematic and unnecessary plastic packaging while taking actions to ensure that 100% of plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Continue Reading
Smile's Home Compostable Pod Named Honorable Mention
Smile's Home Compostable Pod Named Honorable Mention

Smile is no stranger to this award. Its commercially compostable coffee pods compatible with Keurig brewers won the compostability category in 2022. The company is the leading compostable materials supplier of coffee pod systems, bags, straws and foodware. Smile separates itself from competitors through a key difference: it offers a scalable, certified and fully developed compostable innovation available now for the marketplace.

In order to achieve necessary third-party certification for compostable items, each individual component (pod, filter, lid, adhesive and inks) must be certified separately and then certified as a whole. By selling the pod as a system, Smile offers brands a turn-key solution to go fully compostable on all packaging materials. Its patented, plant-based material is well-certified and easy to adopt.

Third-party certification is necessary for a circular economy to thrive and demand for communication via packaging is increasing. Smile's pods are clearly labeled, so users know appropriate end of life. All of the company's customers are required to sign a contract on claims to prevent greenwashing on marketing/packaging. This mandates that customer packaging always displays where to find commercial composters and does not display any claims of biodegradation. It also ensures that Smile's customers each register with their own Biodegradable Products Institute number.

Composting a coffee pod that is fully certified and proven to work ensures the greatest value retention once the pod is used. Plastic pods are challenging to recycle due to their small size and need to remove the coffee grounds and lids for proper disposal. Given the growth of the coffee pod market, having a compostable option on the marketplace is a game changer. Smile is proud to be recognized by the U.S. Plastics Pact and Walmart Circularity Connector as a business making strides to advance sustainable packaging solutions.

"Smile is excited to be recognized as the best compostable coffee pods by these sustainable leaders," says CEO Michael Sands. "This helps validate to our customers that we have products that can help them reach their ESG and sustainability goals of tomorrow, today."

© 2023, Smile Coffee Werks

Smile Coffee Werks and the green coffee pod are U.S. registered trademarks of Smile Beverage Werks, LLC. All rights reserved. Smile is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso or Keurig Dr Pepper. Commercial composting facilities may not exist in your area. Visit FindAComposter.com or CompostNow.org to find a compost facility near you! 

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC 

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable pods won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more. 

SOURCE Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Also from this source

Smile Compostable Solutions Named Honorable Mention in Energy/Sustainability Category of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

Smile's Home Compostable Coffee Pod Named Finalist For 2023 US Plastics Pact Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.