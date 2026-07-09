Smiles on the Upper Westside Welcomes Dr. Nwadiuto Ekeh to New York City Dental Practice

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiles on the Upper Westside is pleased to announce that Dr. Nwadiuto Ekeh, DDS, has joined the practice's dental team. Dr. Ekeh brings a dedication to gentle, patient-centered care and specialized training in preventive, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry to the established Upper West Side practice.

Dr. Nwadiuto Ekeh

Raised in Ontario, Canada, Dr. Ekeh pursued her dental education in the United States at Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She went on to complete her General Practice Residency at Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she gained extensive hands-on clinical experience across a broad range of dental disciplines in one of the city's busiest hospital settings.

Dr. Ekeh is committed to helping patients feel comfortable, informed, and confident in their smiles. Her approach to dentistry combines clinical excellence with a warm, welcoming demeanor, ensuring that every patient receives thoughtful, individualized attention. With training spanning preventive, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry, Dr. Ekeh is well equipped to provide comprehensive care for patients at every stage of their oral health journey.

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Shaun Massiah, DMD, Smiles on the Upper Westside has served the Upper West Side community for more than two decades. Dr. Massiah, a graduate of New Jersey Dental School, is recognized as one of the leading African American dentists in New York City. He is a former ADA Success speaker and former president of the Greater New York chapter of the National Dental Association, and he currently serves as a clinical instructor for New York University's College of Dentistry Full Mouth Rehabilitation Continuing Education Program.

The practice is home to a team of experienced dental professionals, including Dr. Alan M. Smolen, who brings more than 30 years of experience specializing in personalized solutions for complex dental cases, and Dr. Daniel A. Narain, a board-certified periodontist. Together, the team at Smiles on the Upper Westside provides a fully coordinated approach to dental care under one roof, with an emphasis on trust, open communication, and individualized treatment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ekeh to our team at Smiles on the Upper Westside," says Dr. Shaun Massiah, DMD, founder of Smiles on the Upper Westside. "Her dedication to patient-centered care and her training in preventive, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry make her an excellent addition to our practice. We are confident that our patients will appreciate her gentle approach and commitment to helping them achieve healthy, confident smiles."

Smiles on the Upper Westside provides a comprehensive range of dental services, including:

General Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Dental Implants

Periodontics

Full Mouth Rehabilitation

Invisalign

TMJ Disorder Treatment

About Smiles on the Upper Westside

Smiles on the Upper Westside is dedicated to providing trusted, high-quality dental care to patients throughout New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood. Founded in 2002, the practice offers general, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry services in a warm, patient-focused environment. Prospective patients can learn more about Smiles on the Upper Westside by visiting https://www.drmassiah.com or by calling 212-222-5225. The practice is located at 15 West 96th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10025.

SOURCE Smiles on the Upper Westside