Smilin' Jack Is Back: Community Icon To Sport Mask As Sign Of The Times

The refinery is welcoming the community to a drive-through viewing event on October 30 for a chance to take pictures with Smilin' Jack. The refinery will also be handing out its famous caramel popcorn and 76 ® branded goodies, including face masks that match Smilin' Jack's, while supplies last. As the largest jack-o'-lantern in the world, if Jack were filled with caramel, he would hold more than 3 million gallons of the delicious treat!

"Smilin' Jack has been a Halloween tradition in the community since 1952," said Juliana Moreno, Public Affairs & Community Relations Advisor at the Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery. "Phillips 66 is a proud member of this community, and it is important for us to provide families in the area a way to enjoy Halloween and continue on safely with this tradition. We're asking everyone to mask up this year – even Jack."

The drive-through Halloween event is hosted by the Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery and 76® and will occur on October 30, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. The community is invited to drive through and take pictures with Jack and trick-or-treat for caramel popcorn and 76-branded goodies at the Phillips 66 refinery, which is located at 1660 West Anaheim Street, Wilmington, CA 90744, between the Harbor Freeway and Gaffey Street. The event entrance will be at Gate 14 on Anaheim Street and cars will be directed once on-site.

This year, extra safety precautions are in place:

A face covering must be worn by visitors at all times, even while taking pictures.

Visitors will be required to comply with directions from Phillips 66 personnel, local law enforcement, and security staff on-site.

Visitors must remain in their vehicles and cannot change vehicles at any time.

Vehicle occupants must be members of the same household or living unit.

Additionally, the 76® at 1327 Anaheim Street in Wilmington will be passing out caramel popcorn from October 22 through October 31 while supplies last.

For additional information on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidance relating to events, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/.

ABOUT PHILLIPS 66 and 76®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing, and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores, and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76®, and Conoco® brands. The 76® brand, with its iconic orange ball, has been serving the needs of the motoring public since 1932. From upgraded stations to TOP TIER® gas at more than 2,200 retail locations across the country, 76® is committed to being on the driver's side. For more information on 76®, visit www.76.com. For more information on Phillips 66, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

Media Contact:

Juliana Moreno

Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery

424-251-4443

[email protected]

SOURCE 76

