SMIL's contract termination with UnitedHealthcare

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Diagnostic Imaging (dba SMIL) announced that their contract termination with UnitedHealthcare is effective as of today, Thursday, July 11, 2024. As a result, SMIL is no longer considered part of UnitedHealthcare's network.

This means that all SMIL locations are now out-of-network for patients who have UnitedHealthcare health plans, including Optum. This contract was only for services provided at any SMIL location.

"We are at an impasse with UnitedHealthcare on a new contract," said Michael Douglas, CEO at SMIL. "We had hoped to reach an agreement prior to the termination date, as we know this situation is disruptive to our patients and community. It's unfortunate we could not come to terms on a new contract deemed fair to both parties. We will continue to make our best efforts to reach an agreement with UnitedHealthcare so that in-network access can be restored to patients with this insurance."

SMIL remains committed to giving each and every patient the best possible individualized care while surpassing industry expectations of safety, quality, and expertise. This includes ensuring board-certified radiologists are on-site for contrast coverage and medical supervision. In addition, SMIL has fully credentialed and registered technologists operating their equipment on-site, unlike others in the industry who utilize remote technologists.

SMIL is seeking reimbursement rates from insurance companies that will allow them to support their investments in patient safety, experience, and quality. Even with rising costs, especially in the areas of labor and medical supplies, SMIL has continued to invest in equipment upgrades and subspecialty radiology services to ensure the highest quality care for patients.

Administrative processes and system updates at UnitedHealthcare can take time. During this period, there might be a lag between the contract termination and their system reflecting this change. Patients with questions or concerns about their coverage are encouraged to call UnitedHealthcare at the member phone number located on the back of their insurance card. Patients can also visit esmil.com for the latest updates and information. SMIL will continue to reach out directly to UnitedHealthcare patients who have upcoming appointments that are impacted by this contract termination.

SMIL remains contracted with other key insurance companies in Arizona. A full list is available here.

SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging provides expert patient-centric care to the Valley, adhering to our core values of Integrity, Service, Excellence, and Engagement. Many of our 70+ fellowship-trained radiologists hold additional academic positions in leading institutions. SMIL is a member of ASU Devil Docs™, an academic club connecting doctors with Sun Devil student athletes pursuing medical careers. SMIL is also the proud Survivor Sponsor of the American Cancer Society, and takes the lead in breast cancer early detection, patient support, and SMIL Research Institute. Our values drive our business. To learn more about SMIL, including our locations and scheduling information, please visit www.esmil.com/locations or call 480-425-5030.

