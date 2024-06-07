SMINO SUMMER

"He is a loose cannon of influences, styles, and aesthetics, collected under a set of colorful hoodies and even brighter hoods." - Revolt

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christened "one of hip-hop's most refreshing voices" by Pitchfork, Smino continues to establish himself as one of the game's most dynamic musical disruptors with the most recent release of Polynesian.

Polynesian uniquely blends R&B's smooth, soulful melodies with the gritty, rhythmic beats of drill, creating an innovative and compelling fusion that captivates listeners. This is the second in a string of singles released independently through his own label Zero Fatigue. Fans can expect more exciting music coming from Smino as the year progresses.

Growing up in a family of musicians, the rapper, writer, and producer started playing drums in his native St. Louis at an early age. Music has always coursed through Smino's veins, with his father playing the keyboard, his mother being a talented singer, and his grandfather graced the band Muddy Waters as their drummer.

As an adult, he moved to Chicago to release his first two EPs, S!ck S!ck S!ck and blkjuptr. In 2015, Smino founded Zero Fatigue, his own musical collective and record label based in St. Louis and Chicago. Zero Fatigue is known as a safe space for homegrown artists to develop their futuristic funk style and personal essence in their music. In 2017, Smino dropped his debut album blkswn — hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the '40 Best Rap Albums of the Year.' Following blkswn was the 2018 release of NØIR, which landed on year-end lists from Complex, The Atlantic, REVOLT, and more. Between these critically acclaimed projects, he has generated over half a billion streams and counting, in addition to selling out US headline tours in 2017 and 2019. In 2021, Smino released Luv 4 Rent, which boasts singles "90 Proof" [with J. Cole], "Pro Freak" [with Doechii & Fatman Scoop], and "Matinee" [with Kal Banx]. Other notable collaborations include working with J. Cole, Dreamville, Syd, Doja Cat, SiR, Noname, Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, Khalid, Thundercat, and Chance the Rapper.

Praise for Smino:

Pitchfork: "One of hip-hop's most refreshing voices."

GQ: "…Impressive flow and technical abilities."

Stereogum: "Truly impressive onstage."

HotNewHipHop: "…Quality of his music withstands the test of time."

Career Highlights:

115,000 tickets sold between Luv Is 4 Ever US co-headline tour with JID and Louphoria tour ( Europe ).

Campaigns and collaborations with Amazon, Billionaire Boys Club, E.N.D., Topicals, and DKNY.

"90 Proof" (with J. Cole) has amassed 42 million+ streams since its release.

December 18th was declared "Smino Day" in St. Louis by Mayor Jones.

