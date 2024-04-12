SMIRNOFF ICE - THE OG OF FLAVOR AND BOLDNESS - CONTINUES TO CHANGE THE GAME AS IT USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF SMIRNOFF ICE SURPR-ICES

You've probably been surprised at some point in your life, but have you ever been part of a Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICE? Probably not, … allow us to explain. Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICEs are a fresh take on surprises: they are always positive, celebrate spontaneity and boldness, and in true Smirnoff ICE fashion, typically have a comedic twist.

From the everyday to the most epic, Smirnoff ICE promises to keep fans (21+) on their toes, popping up at the hottest festivals and events. While Smirnoff ICE will be delighting you all summer, they also encourage everyone to join in the movement, Surpr-ICE one another, and remember to Just Add Smirnoff ICE.

To usher in its new era, the iconic brand "iced out" several famous U.S. landmarks this morning – Venice Beach Skate Park and Chicago's Riverwalk – letting the world know SMIRNOFF ICE SZN is upon us, and the ICY behavior is just gettin' started.

Later this week, Smirnoff ICE is bringing the chill to the desert as it formally launches its new initiative with a pop-up event at the most anticipated music festival of 2024. Featuring some of the ICEist mainstays in culture, festival-goers in Palm Springs have the chance to be one of the first to experience Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICEs, which will include ICE – the kind that blings and the kind that melts - along with chances to win exclusive festival-inspired collectibles by designer Sue Tsai and much more. Everyone 21+ is welcome at the corner of Highway 111 and Oasis in Downtown Indio, California on Friday, April 12, from 11 - 7 PM PT.

And if you can't make it, don't fret, all summer long Smirnoff ICE will host consumer giveaways to bring the chill for summer. For chances to win this summer, text "BLING" to "24272".*

Those who won't be in Palm Springs will still have plenty of opportunities for Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICEs this summer, as the brand has big plans to show up at festivals and amphitheatres with a commitment to surpr-ICE our fans along the way. You never know where Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICEs will show up next, all year long. So get ready to sing along and savor the flavor of Smirnoff ICE at the hottest music events in the country.

"One thing we can all agree on is life is better when there's a fun surprise added to the day so when we noticed life just isn't full of them anymore, we wanted to do something about it, " said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "So this summer, we're bringing Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICES back in unexpected ways across culture to offer lighthearted fun to our fans regardless of whether they're attending a festival or hanging out at home with friends."

The campaign features actor, comedian, host and author Trevor Noah for the brand's latest national TV commercial and digital spots, set to hit screens on Monday, April 15. The spots are directed by the legendary Spike Lee and feature Noah alongside actor and internet personality Travis Bennett elevating Surpr-ICE to a new level through comedic takes on fun occasions from birthdays and brunch to being more engaged IRL for social moments with friends.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Smirnoff ICE again. We had a blast filming these spots and I'm honored to help introduce the cool, unexpected world of Surpr-ICEs," said Trevor Noah.

Smirnoff ICE is a classic flavored malt beverage ready to be chilled, twisted opened and enjoyed responsibly. With a modern redesign and the same great taste you know and love, consumers (21+) can enjoy the crisp and refreshing tasting FMBs wherever Smirnoff ICE is sold. Available in flavors including Original, Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Red, White and Berry, and more, Smirnoff ICE brings bold flavors and good vibes to any celebration.

To get the first scoop on how Smirnoff ICE plans to Surpr-ICE consumers, be sure to follow more @Smirnoff on Instagram. And no matter how you choose to enjoy the delicious flavors of Smirnoff ICE, please remember to always drink responsibly.

SMIRNOFF ICE SURPR-ICE SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Ends 4/22/24 @11:59:59 p.m. ET. ALCOHOL NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. For entry w/o text (& Rules), send e-mail with 1st name/date of birth/state/zip to [email protected] with DIA6575172W SMIRNOFF PALM SPRINGS SWEEPSTAKES in subject line.

Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly.

SMIRNOFF ICE Premium Flavored Malt Beverage. The Smirnoff Co., New York, NY.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

[email protected]

704-796-9992

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff ICE