SMIRNOFF ICE AND POP ICON TROYE SIVAN ARE UNWRAPPING A HOLIDAY SEASON THAT'S ANYTHING BUT SILENT

The holiday chaos kicked off leading into Thanksgiving and isn't slowing down: Snowed in with Troye Sivan features the singer in his studio trying to write the next holiday anthem - until a blizzard traps him and his friends, and everything takes a turn. Expect spontaneous jam sessions, some surprise gift giving, and a delivery driver who doubles as paparazzi – all on @Smirnoff on Instagram.

"I love how Smirnoff ICE always finds the fun in everything - it's what makes this partnership such a blast," said Sivan. "Everyone's holiday season has its twists, and that's the magic of it. We just wanted to lean into that."

The fun doesn't stop when the snow melts — Smirnoff ICE is adding a few festive surprises to the mix this season to keep the holiday spirit going:

ICONIC GIFT BOXES – Looks like a hair dryer, but nope. Inside? Just enough room for a Smirnoff ICE to wow your party host or crush it at your White Elephant exchange.

– Looks like a hair dryer, but nope. Inside? Just enough room for a Smirnoff ICE to wow your party host or crush it at your White Elephant exchange. SAMPLING EVENTS – Pop-ups are hitting select stores across the country, featuring the gift boxes and some of the best-tasting Smirnoff ICE flavors.

– Pop-ups are hitting select stores across the country, featuring the gift boxes and some of the best-tasting Smirnoff ICE flavors. CONSUMER DROP – 100 lucky fans can snag their own boxes. Sign up to get the scoop on this exclusive drop.**

"This season is all about good vibes, big laughs, and making festive moments count. Whether it's the holiday hits that never get old or the surprises that spark new memories," said Fergus McCarthy, Director of Smirnoff ICE. "Troye Sivan just gets it, delivering the exact holiday chaos you want to be part of. That energy carries through everything else we're doing, from sampling events to our not-what-they-seem gift boxes, with Smirnoff ICE adding that little touch of mischief to the holidays."

Smirnoff ICE is available now in 6-packs of 11.2 oz bottles with a suggested retail price of $10.99 and in 12-packs of 11.2 oz bottles with a suggested retail price of $17.99. Whether you're showing up for Friendsgiving or you end up hosting the White Elephant (again) Smirnoff ICE is your perfect plus-one for the holidays.

However your holiday plans take shape – decked out, snowed in, or still figuring it out – please remember to always drink responsibly.

**The first 100 persons who register via link in Giveaway email will win the holiday box prize, subject to verification. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Void in AK, HI, MD & where prohibited. Giveaway starts 12/10 on/about 12:00 p.m. ET & ends 12/12 at 9:00 a.m. ET, subject to depletion of prizes. Must first opt-in to receive Giveaway email from Sponsor by 12/5. Holiday box is empty & does NOT include alcohol. Receipt of prize by 12/24 NOT guaranteed. Any remaining prizes as of end date will not be awarded. Subject to Official Rules at URL. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice, known for flavors since 1999.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

