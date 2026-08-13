Smith + Howard Earns Multiple National Honors from INSIDE Public Accounting

— Firm named a 2026 Top 100 Firm, ranks No. 8 for organic growth, and No. 6 among the nation's fastest-growing firms —

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith + Howard, a nationally recognized assurance, tax, advisory, and wealth management firm, today announced it has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as one of the 2026 Top 100 Firms and among the nation's fastest-growing accounting firms.

Smith + Howard

The firm climbed to No. 64 on the 2026 IPA Top 100 Firms ranking, up from No. 83 in 2025, reflecting its continued growth, strategic expansion, and commitment to delivering exceptional client service. Smith + Howard also ranked No. 8 nationally for organic growth and No. 6 among IPA's fastest-growing firms overall.

"Advancing to No. 64 among the nation's leading accounting firms while also being recognized among the country's fastest-growing firms is a significant milestone for Smith + Howard," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our people, and our long-term commitment to sustainable growth. We're proud of how far we've come and excited about the opportunities ahead."

The IPA rankings are based on U.S. net revenue submitted through the annual IPA Practice Management Survey and recognize the nation's largest accounting firms. Smith + Howard's No. 8 ranking for organic growth and No. 6 ranking among all fastest-growing firms further underscore the firm's sustained momentum and strategic investments in its people, clients, and service offerings.

In the IPA Top 100 rankings, Smith + Howard has steadily climbed over the past five years, rising from No. 116 in 2022 to No. 83 in 2025 and No. 64 in 2026. The firm's continued ascent reflects its focus on disciplined growth, expanding advisory capabilities, and building a broader national platform.

"Growth at this pace only happens because of our people," said Kerry Eales, Chief Human Resources Officer at Smith + Howard. "As we grow, our responsibility is to make sure our people have the opportunity to grow with us through meaningful careers, new opportunities, and continued investment in their development. That is how we grow without losing the culture and commitment to our clients that got us here."

The IPA honors add to Smith + Howard's growing list of national and regional recognitions, reinforcing the firm's position as one of the country's leading accounting and advisory firms and supporting its Vision 2030 strategy of accelerating growth, strengthening its national brand, and creating lasting value for clients and employees.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a nationally recognized assurance, tax and advisory firm serving clients across industries including construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, insurance captives and transportation and logistics. The firm delivers a full suite of services, ranging from audit, tax, international tax, transfer pricing, cyber risk compliance and SOC reporting. Through its Family of Companies, Smith + Howard also provides wealth management, sales and use tax, property tax, specialty tax services such as Cost Segregation Studies and R&D tax credit advisory, management consulting, human capital consulting, and executive search services, supporting businesses at every stage of growth.

Media Contact:

Lisa Hagendorf

Centerpiece Public Relations

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SOURCE Smith + Howard