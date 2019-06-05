Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FN™ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options

Irrespective of age and bone quality, femoral neck fractures pose a significant clinical challenge with complication rates reported to be as high as 69% 1 depending on fracture type, patient population and therapeutic intervention. Smith & Nephew designed the CONQUEST FN system to address these challenges by providing a combination of innovative instrument and implant offerings with the intent of providing intra-operative and post-operative reduction control.

Inadequate implant fixation can lead to post-operative complications and secondary procedures. To address this concern, Smith & Nephew collaborated with FX Devices and became the first to utilize their POGO® Technology for femoral neck fractures. The POGO telescoping compression screw is designed to provide continuous fracture compression post-operatively with the intent to decrease hip pain and post-operative complications. Coupled with a proximal femoral locking plate, the system provides surgeons with a new level of control when treating these devastating fractures – dynamic locking fixation.

"Femoral neck fractures in physiologically young patients are significant injuries. I have had positive results in my initial experience with CONQUEST FN. Intra-operatively, it is easy to implant without a threat of loss of reduction; and post-operatively, patients often follow-up very comfortable with minimal pain, and have progressed to weight-bearing more quickly. I feel this speaks to the enhanced stability of the implant," said Daniel S. Chan, MD, an orthopaedic traumatologist with the Orthopaedic Trauma Institute in Macon, Ga.

The estimated number of hip fractures worldwide will rise from 1.7 million in 1990 to 6.3 million in 2050. 2 Femoral neck fractures represent approximately 50% of these cases.3

"We take pride in designing products that address procedural challenges when treating traumatic injuries and are excited to introduce our CONQUEST FN system to a market that is clearly ready for new solutions. It offers truly differentiating POGO Technology that will help take femoral neck fracture treatment to the next level by offering dynamic locking fixation and promoting bone preservation – key elements in returning patients to pre-fracture function. It further complements our comprehensive hip fracture portfolio to give surgeons and their patients a choice of treatment options," said Skip Kiil, President of Global Orthopaedics, Smith & Nephew.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies, and their self-belief. Smith & Nephew has leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine, more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were $4.9 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our corporate website www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith & Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith & Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith & Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith & Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith & Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith & Nephew's expectations.

◊Trademark of Smith & Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

