Smith & Nephew POLAR3™ Total Hip Solution demonstrates best-in-class results from world's largest registry

The data is sourced from the National Joint Registry for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man (NJREW) 2018 Annual Report and subsequent reports on both individual components and the total solution.

Survivorship of the construct was 99.03% at seven years1. Additional information from the reports highlighted the performance of the individual implants as compared to the class average in their respective categories:

44% reduction in the risk of femoral revision when using POLARSTEM (p<0.001) 2

55% reduction in the risk of acetabular revision when using R3 (p<0.001)3

In addition to excellent survivorship, the POLAR3 Total Hip Solution also demonstrated significantly higher patient satisfaction and improvements in patient reported outcome measures (PROMs; p<0.001), compared to all other cementless stems in the NJREW4. "This system has been the gold standard in our portfolio for over a decade and we are now seeing a regular flow of data supporting its excellent performance. To see such positive results from the world's largest national joint registry is really exciting," said Skip Kiil, President of Orthopaedics at Smith & Nephew.

The POLAR3 Total Hip Solution has over 10 years of clinical heritage.5 Visit: www.polar3totalhip.com for more information.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business with leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine. Smith & Nephew has more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were $4.9 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE: SN,NYSE: SNN).

For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our website www.smith-nephew.com, follow @SmithNephewplc on Twitter or visit SmithNephewplc on Facebook.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith & Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith & Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith & Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith & Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith & Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith & Nephew's expectations.

