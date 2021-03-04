Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended January 31, 2021. On August 24, 2020, the company completed the previously announced spin-off of its outdoor products and accessories business. Therefore, as of the second quarter, all historical financial information for that business is reported as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Quarterly net sales were $257.6 million compared with $127.4 million for the comparable quarter last year, an increase of 102.2%.

compared with for the comparable quarter last year, an increase of 102.2%. Gross margin for the quarter was 42.6% compared with 28% for the comparable quarter last year.

Quarterly GAAP net income was a record $62.3 million , or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $4.2 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $62.4 million , or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $7.8 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release. Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $89.8 million , or 34.9% of net sales, compared with $15.0 million , or 11.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I could not be more proud of our dedicated American workforce as, for the third time in a row, they delivered a record-breaking quarter for our great historic company. Over the past year, millions of our fellow Americans from all walks of life have chosen to empower themselves by exercising their 2nd Amendment rights for the first time, and our loyal employees have risen to the challenge – delivering over 1.8 million units in the first three quarters of our fiscal year alone, ensuring that these new members of the shooting sports community were able to choose the highest quality, innovative firearms that Smith & Wesson has been known for since 1852. All of this was accomplished while implementing and maintaining aggressive safety measures and process changes to keep safe in the midst of the COVID pandemic."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Smith & Wesson's record-breaking financial performance enabled us to generate $60 million of cash from operations during the quarter. This allowed us to complete a $50 million dollar share-repurchase program, pay our second quarter dividend, and continue to invest in capital, all while growing our cash on hand by $4.1 million during the quarter. I am pleased to announce that our Board has authorized a new $100 million dollar share repurchase program and a $0.05 per share dividend to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021, with payment to be made on March 31, 2021."

The amount and timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchases may be made on the open market, in block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions. Any shares of common stock repurchased under the program will be considered issued but not outstanding shares of the company's common stock.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on March 4, 2021, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 1056738. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, the company considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) transition costs, (iii) change in contingent consideration, (iv) CEO separation, (v) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, (vi) COVID-19 expenses, (vii) net cash used in investing activities, (viii) interest expense, (ix) income tax expense, (x) depreciation and amortization, and (xi) stock-based compensation expenses; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance. The company's definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company's GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of:

January 31, 2021

April 30, 2020

(In thousands, except par value and share data) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,676

$ 125,011 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $151 on January 31, 2021 and $1,038 on April 30, 2020 61,564

60,879 Inventories 84,446

103,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,574

7,556 Current assets of discontinued operations —

94,673 Income tax receivable 9,277

1,595 Total current assets 223,537

393,455 Property, plant, and equipment, net 145,398

147,739 Intangibles, net 4,436

4,375 Goodwill 19,024

19,024 Other assets of discontinued operations —

148,485 Other assets 13,456

16,437

405,851

729,515 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 49,166

$ 31,476 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue 37,805

57,678 Accrued payroll and incentives 14,488

12,448 Accrued income taxes 337

5,503 Accrued profit sharing 10,860

2,197 Accrued warranty 3,718

3,297 Current liabilties of discontinued operations —

17,372 Total current liabilities 116,374

129,971 Deferred income taxes 773

457 Notes and loans payable, net of current portion —

159,171 Finance lease payable, net of current portion 39,060

39,873 Other non-current liabilities of discontinued operations —

2,299 Other non-current liabilities 11,935

10,626 Total liabilities 168,142

342,397 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,153,528 issued and 53,249,177 shares outstanding on January 31, 2021 and 73,526,790 shares issued and 55,359,928 shares outstanding on April 30, 2020 74

74 Additional paid-in capital 271,222

267,630 Retained earnings 238,715

341,716 Accumulated other comprehensive income 73

73 Treasury stock, at cost (20,904,351 shares on January 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020) (272,375)

(222,375) Total stockholders' equity 237,709

387,118

$ 405,851

$ 729,515

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/(LOSS) (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended January 31,

For the Nine Months Ended January 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(In thousands, except per share data) Net sales

$257,634

$127,416

$736,247

$336,575 Cost of sales

147,955

91,729

433,073

232,989 Gross profit

109,679

35,687

303,174

103,586 Operating expenses:















Research and development

1,757

1,809

5,518

5,501 Selling, marketing, and distribution

10,487

10,465

32,095

30,839 General and administrative

17,054

14,603

62,061

47,915 Total operating expenses

29,298

26,877

99,674

84,255 Operating income from continuing operations

80,381

8,810

203,500

19,331 Other income/(expense), net:















Other income/(expense), net

952

(10)

1,711

80 Interest expense, net

(550)

(2,885)

(3,356)

(8,572) Total other income/(expense), net

402

(2,895)

(1,645)

(8,492) Income from operations before income taxes

80,783

5,915

201,855

10,839 Income tax expense

18,520

1,688

47,176

4,084 Income from continuing operations

$ 62,263

$ 4,227

$154,679

$ 6,755 Discontinued operations:















Income/(loss) from discontinued operations

127

1,504

8,334

(1,839) Net income

$ 62,390

$ 5,731

$163,013

$ 4,916

















Net income per share:















Basic - continuing operations

$ 1.13

$ 0.08

$ 2.79

$ 0.12 Basic - net income

$ 1.13

$ 0.10

$ 2.94

$ 0.09 Diluted - continuing operations

$ 1.12

$ 0.08

$ 2.75

$ 0.12 Diluted - net income

$ 1.12

$ 0.10

$ 2.90

$ 0.09 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

55,137

55,064

55,515

54,919 Diluted

55,702

55,744

56,258

55,641

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









For the Nine Months Ended

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Income from continuing operations $ 154,679

$ 6,755 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24,133

24,320 Loss on sale/disposition of assets 148

310 Provision for losses on notes and accounts receivable (693)

(98) Deferred income taxes 316

(18) Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

100 Stock-based compensation expense 3,392

941 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 8

(8,503) Inventories 19,295

(31,687) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,018)

(3,797) Income taxes (12,831)

(2,196) Accounts payable 17,299

(2,398) Accrued payroll and incentives 2,040

(6,754) Accrued profit sharing 8,663

(1,006) Accrued expenses and deferred revenue (19,950)

(1,584) Accrued warranty 421

(526) Other assets 1,226

1,281 Other non-current liabilities 1,309

(1,777) Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities - continuing operations 198,437

(26,637) Cash (used in)/provided by operating activities - discontinued operations (2,129)

1,804 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 196,308

(24,833) Cash flows from investing activities:





Refunds on machinery and equipment 310

— Payments to acquire patents and software (502)

(303) Payments to acquire property and equipment (18,378)

(10,504) Cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (18,570)

(10,807) Cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations (1,143)

(1,495) Net cash used in investing activities (19,713)

(12,302) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from loans and notes payable 25,000

228,225 Cash paid for debt issuance costs (450)

(875) Payments on finance lease obligation (736)

(663) Payments on notes and loans payable (185,000)

(184,600) Distribution to AOUT (25,000)

— Payments to acquire treasury stock (50,000)

— Dividend distribution (5,594)

— Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock 2,217

936 Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (2,201)

(594) Cash (used in)/provided by financial activities - continuing operations (241,764)

42,429 Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations (166)

— Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (241,930)

42,429 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (65,335)

5,294 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 125,011

40,853 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 59,676

$ 46,147 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for:





Interest $ 2,745

$ 8,422 Income taxes $ 63,525

$ 5,755

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales GAAP gross profit $ 109,679

42.6%

$ 35,687

28.0%

$ 303,174

41.2%

$ 103,586

30.8% COVID-19 22

0.0%

—

—

517

0.1%

—

— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 109,701

42.6%

$ 35,687

28.0%

$ 303,691

41.2%

$ 103,586

30.8%































GAAP operating expenses $ 29,298

11.4%

$ 26,877

21.1%

$ 99,674

13.5%

$ 84,255

25.0% Amortization of acquired intangible assets (83)

0.0%

(36)

0.0%

(248)

0.0%

(258)

-0.1% Transition costs (20)

0.0%

(1,025)

-0.8%

(7,953)

-1.1%

(1,189)

-0.4% COVID-19 (58)

0.0%

—

—

(617)

-0.1%

—

— Spin related stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

(442)

-0.1%

—

— CEO separation —

—

(3,844)

-3.0%

—

—

(3,844)

-1.1% Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 29,137

11.3%

$ 21,972

17.2%

$ 90,414

12.3%

$ 78,964

23.5%































GAAP operating income $ 80,381

31.2%

$ 8,810

6.9%

$ 203,500

27.6%

$ 19,331

5.7% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 83

0.0%

36

0.0%

248

0.0%

258

0.1% Transition costs 20

0.0%

1,025

0.8%

7,953

1.1%

1,189

0.4% COVID-19 80

0.0%

—

—

1,134

0.2%

—

— Spin related stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

442

0.1%

—

— CEO separation —

—

3,844

3.0%

—

—

3,844

1.1% Non-GAAP operating income $ 80,564

31.3%

$ 13,715

10.8%

$ 213,277

29.0%

$ 24,622

7.3%































GAAP income from continuing operations $ 62,263

24.2%

$ 4,227

3.3%

$ 154,679

21.0%

$ 6,755

2.0% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 83

0.0%

36

0.0%

248

0.0%

258

0.1% Transition costs 20

0.0%

1,025

0.8%

7,953

1.1%

1,189

0.4% COVID-19 80

0.0%

—

—

1,134

0.2%

—

— Change in contingent consideration —

—

—

—

—

—

(100)

0.0% Spin related stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

442

0.0%

—

— CEO separation —

—

3,844

3.0%

—

—

3,844

1.1% Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (46)

0.0%

(1,324)

-1.0%

(2,444)

-0.3%

(1,402)

-0.4% Non-GAAP income from continuing operations $ 62,400

24.2%

$ 7,808

6.1%

$ 162,012

22.0%

$ 10,544

3.1%































GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 1.12





$ 0.08





$ 2.75





$ 0.12



Amortization of acquired intangible assets —





—





—





—



Transition costs —





0.02





0.14





0.02



COVID-19 —





—





0.02





—



Change in contingent consideration —





—





—





—



Spin related stock-based compensation —





—





0.01





—



CEO separation —





0.07





—





0.07



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —





(0.02)





(0.04)





(0.03)



Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 1.12





$ 0.14 (a)



$ 2.88





$ 0.19 (a)





(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020 Net cash (provided by)/used in operating activities $ 60,349

$ 2,047

$ 198,437

$ (26,637) Net cash used in investing activities (3,256)

(2,279)

(18,570)

(10,807) Free cash flow $ 57,093

$ (232)

$ 179,867

$ (37,444)

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

















GAAP income from continuing operations

$ 62,263

$ 4,227

$ 154,679

$ 6,755 Interest expense

592

2,869

3,471

8,919 Income tax expense

18,520

1,688

47,176

4,084 Depreciation and amortization

7,017

7,509

23,264

23,776 Stock-based compensation expense

1,317

1,554

3,392

4,375 Change in contingent consideration

—

—

—

(100) COVID-19

80

—

1,134

— Transition costs

20

1,025

7,953

1,189 CEO separation

—

(3,844)

—

(3,844) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS

$ 89,809

$ 15,028

$ 241,069

$ 45,154

Contact:

[email protected]

(413) 747-3448

SOURCE Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smith-wesson.com

