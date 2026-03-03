Smith Drug Company Expands Delivery Routes and its Integral Rx Division Extends Order Cut-Off Times for Midwest and West Coast Customers

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith Drug Company, the industry's largest wholesaler dedicated exclusively to independent retail and long-term care pharmacies, today announced a series of operational enhancements designed to increase flexibility and access for its customers.

To address the growing needs of customers, these changes aim to maintain agile inventory in an increasingly demanding healthcare landscape. Updates include the expansion of afternoon delivery routes to four new markets for Smith Drug customers and an extension of ordering cut-off times for Midwest and West Coast customers as well as a lower spending threshold for free shipping for Integral Rx customers. Integral Rx is Smith Drug Company's trusted resource for nationwide shipping of fast-moving generics and top-quality pharmacy supplies. Each month more than 2,900 pharmacies nationwide rely on Integral Rx to deliver Rx products and quality supplies including labels, vials, blister cards and more that are critical to daily pharmacy operations.

This latest customer service initiative delivers:

Smith Drug Company Expanded Access : New afternoon delivery routes are now active in Des Moines, Iowa; Mason City, Iowa; Wichita, Kansas; and Waco, Texas, ensuring faster turnaround for pharmacies in these growing markets.

: New afternoon delivery routes are now active in Des Moines, Iowa; Mason City, Iowa; Wichita, Kansas; and Waco, Texas, ensuring faster turnaround for pharmacies in these growing markets. More Flexibility for Integral Rx Customers : West Coast order cut-off times have been extended by one hour to 5:00 PM PST.

: West Coast order cut-off times have been extended by one hour to 5:00 PM PST. Integral Rx Cost Efficiency: The order minimum for free overnight delivery of Rx products from Integral Rx has been lowered to $150. Rx product orders under $150 can now be shipped for a flat rate of $15, allowing pharmacies to order generics with greater frequency and less financial strain.

"Our priority is to empower independent pharmacies to be as flexible and responsive as possible," said Wade Lewis, President, Chief Operating Officer at Smith Drug Company. "Whether it is an extra hour to place an order on the West Coast or a lower shipping minimum that allows for more frequent restocking, these changes are about grounding our operations in the material benefits that matter most to our customers and the patients they serve."

By enhancing logistical capabilities, Smith Drug Company and Integral Rx are ensuring that local community pharmacies have the reliable access they need to provide top-notch service and innovative solutions, particularly for elderly patients who rely on timely access to refill prescriptions.

These customer enhancements are in effect immediately. To learn more, please visit https://www.smithdrug.com/ and https://integral-rx.com/.

About Smith Drug Company

Founded in 1944, Smith Drug Company transformed from a community pharmacy into a premier full-line pharmaceutical distributor dedicated to independent community pharmacies and long-term care facilities. As an NABP-accredited wholesaler, Smith Drug Company combines generations of industry tradition with state-of-the-art logistics and automation to ensure accurate, timely deliveries. Offering tens of thousands of SKUs — including generics, brands, HME/DME, and CSOS capabilities — the company's 80-year legacy has been rooted in flexible, personalized service to deliver solutions for healthier businesses and patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.smithdrug.com/.

SOURCE Smith Drug Company