SMITH Joins CDS Visual System Integrator Partner Program

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual today announced an agreement with SMITH to partner in support of the North American Configure/Price/Quote (CPQ), eCommerce and Digital Marketing product visualization markets.

CDS Visual continues to expand its CPQ Visualization offering, including support for 3D visualization, dimensioned drawings, downloadable CAD files and augmented reality experiences of configured products. These solutions are integrated to leading CPQ software products. These solutions drive significant ROI for companies using CPQ to sell configured products, as well as expanding CPQ use into product areas for which traditional text entry of configuration information hasn't been ideal.

SMITH, an SAP Gold Partner, provides manufacturers and retailers with commerce, experience, and sales enablement solutions. The company has a CPQ implementation and optimization team dedicated to helping clients increase revenue and drive efficiencies. SMITH also supports the integration of CPQ and Variant Configuration with commerce platforms to enable distributor and consumer self-service.

"Changes in the selling environment are driving the need for companies to present their products online, giving their prospects all the information they need to make a buying decision. This has been a challenge for companies selling configured products, given the often tens-of-thousands of product variations. CDS Visual solves that challenge, creating an information-rich and immersive online buying experience for customers. Seeing truly is believing," said Bill Butler, Chief Revenue Officer for CDS Visual. "Partnering with SMITH to provide service and support to North American customers will accelerate adoption of CPQ and ecommerce visualization, increasing revenues significantly for our joint customers."

"Our partnership with CDS Visual will help our clients bring to life engaging and interactive experiences for their buyers that will increase revenue and customer loyalty," notes SMITH's Customer Growth Officer, Rob Miller. "Combining 3D visualization with CPQ and digital commerce brings a next-level experience to B2B buying."

About CDS Visual:

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, CDS Visual is the worldwide leader in CAD-based CPQ visualization technologies. Their products integrate with all leading CPQ software products. In addition, CDS Visual also offers CAD Automation tools, spare parts solutions, Enhanced 3D website content and augmented reality solutions.

About SMITH:

SMITH is a results-driven digital commerce agency that works in partnership with its clients to deliver better business outcomes with design thinking and technology enablement. Learn more at www.smith.co.

