Smith Land & Improvement Corporation Announces New Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer

"Smith Land is a third-generation real estate development firm with 80 percent of our portfolio in central Pennsylvania, and we have a history of community investment, public and private partnerships, small business advocacy, and strong tenant relationships. As we enter a new decade, we're building on a legacy of responsible and responsive real estate investment, and I'm excited to add Dallas Zulli to our executive leadership team. His experience on the banking side of commercial real estate finance gives him unique insights into the types and structures of deals that will future-proof our development firm," says Jordan.

Zulli brings 16 years of experience in commercial banking and real estate finance, most recently as vice president, senior commercial relationship manager with F&M Trust in the Capital Region.

"I was raised in this area and have seen the positive impact, resilience, and expansion of the Smith Land properties, including the landmark West Shore Plaza. It's important to have historical context for development which will help me as I manage our current projects, evaluate future projects, introduce new tenant relationships, and prepare our properties for changing demands in the commercial real estate market," says Zulli.

"We approach land use planning and real estate development with an emphasis on 'Commitment to Community.' Our stakeholders are tenants, townships, boroughs, chambers, investors, and neighbors. We believe real estate is a service that not only provides economic development opportunities and jobs, but bolsters consumer and community confidence by making places for people to meet, work, dine, and shop. At Neighbors & Smith, our newest 40,000 SF redevelopment project positioned on an entire block of Market Street in Camp Hill, we have some of the fastest-growing small business tenants in the region and have become a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Camp Hill," says Jordan. "We are opening Phase II of the project in May of 2020."

"With a growing trend for more medical office space and space reallocation, I look forward to leveraging our properties for greater economic and community benefit, as well as providing a premier address for retail and office tenants," says Zulli.



A graduate of Stetson University, DeLand, FL, Zulli holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master's in Business Administration. He is treasurer and board member for the East Pennsboro Ambulance Service and a trustee for the Cumberland County Bar Foundation.

ABOUT SMITH LAND & IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION

Founded in 1961, the company has a 59-year history of responsible and responsive commercial real estate development and land ownership. With a portfolio of nearly 50 properties and over 1 million SF throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the Smith Land team acquires and develops properties that positively impact the region. "We have chosen to concentrate 80 percent of our real estate investments in our own front yard of central Pennsylvania and are proud to say we do not outsource our eyes," says Richard E. Jordan III, president & CEO. Smith Land & Improvement Corporation is the parent company for LB Smith Ford Lincoln Inc., in Lemoyne, PA.

