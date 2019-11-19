Smith Land & Improvement Corporation to Host Brick & Mortar Extravaganza

Beginning on Saturday, November 30, and continuing through Monday, December 2, shoppers and holiday enthusiasts are invited to visit all of Smith Land & Improvement Corporation's sister shopping centers to make purchases at local small businesses, treat themselves to specials and promotions, and enjoy food and festivities. At the West Shore Plaza, Ritter's True Value Lemoyne is hosting a free gift-wrapping station on Small Business Saturday to benefit Penn State THON. Other specials include a free yoga class at Just Plain Yoga, free personalized names on Macris Chocolate bars, a Sip and Shop and music at Polished Salon, Spa & Wellness, and a trunk show and raffle at K Novinger Jewelry.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the West Shore Plaza on Saturday, November 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"In addition to 2019 being the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, reports predict this will be the first trillion-dollar holiday season for retailers," says Rick Jordan III, president & CEO of Smith Land & Improvement Corporation, and owner of all three plazas. "We want to strengthen the incredible small business foundation our shopping communities have established and highlight their holiday specials and unique, personalized offerings. Our tenants provide experiences that shoppers can't get online or at a big box store. We really want to celebrate the small business economic impact in our communities."

Join us at:

Contrary to predictions of the death of brick-and-mortar retail, the craving for connections is winning out over clicks.

"Saturday is a big day for Central PA. In addition to Small Business Saturday, fans will be cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium and hunters will be in the woods for opening day of Pennsylvania's white tail deer season," says Jordan. "Brick & Mortar Monday gives everyone the opportunity to still enjoy savings and fun on Monday that they might have missed otherwise."

"We look forward to Small Business Saturday all year long," says Lisa Bedway DeCavalcante, owner of Little Black Dress at Neighbors & Smith. "It's our chance to show appreciation to our customers for shopping small year-round. The unique products and personal service experience you find at Little Black Dress is worth powering down your laptop and walking in our door!"

"Owning a small business is like employing your family, and our customers have become part of this family," says Kristin Novinger, owner of K Novinger Jewelry at the West Shore Plaza. "We're so grateful for their continued support and generosity, and we look forward to celebrating the success of small business together at our Brick & Mortar Extravaganza."

SMALL BUSINESS FACTS

U.S. retail sales are projected to rise 3.8% to $1.008 trillion—the first-ever trillion-dollar holiday season;

trillion—the first-ever trillion-dollar holiday season; Retailers are expected to hire between 530,000 and 580,000 seasonal employees;

96% of consumers who reported shopping on Small Business Saturday said the day makes them want to Shop Small all year long, not just during the holiday season.

Join the conversation online by following the hashtag #BrickNMortarMonday and learn more about the extravaganza celebrations on the West Shore Plaza, Neighbors & Smith, and Silver Creek Plaza on the Pike Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter profiles.

ABOUT SMITH LAND & IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION

Founded in 1961, the company has a 58-year history of responsible and responsive commercial real estate development and land ownership. With a portfolio of nearly 50 properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Richard E. Jordan III and the Smith Land & Improvement Corporation team have chosen to concentrate 80 percent of their real estate investments in their own "front yard" of central Pennsylvania. When Smith Land & Improvement Corporation is the developer, business owners and community partners can expect a productive working relationship, high-caliber site selection, and easy access to business expansion.

ABOUT WEST SHORE PLAZA

Celebrating 64 years of retail services to the community, this landmark center sits on two high-traffic corridors connecting Harrisburg, PA to the West Shore communities. With an attractive façade, easy access, and a striking digital sign, the West Shore Plaza continues to maintain high shopper volume and be a recognized shopping destination. The 24-store property features local and national retailers, as well as family businesses. Visit the West Shore Plaza on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT NEIGHBORS & SMITH

Camp Hill's newest premier retail and office development in central Pennsylvania is home to some of the most vibrant women-owned small businesses in the region. Opened in spring of 2018, Neighbors & Smith is a 40,000 SF mixed-use center. Phase 1 was completed in May 2019. Phase 2 is projected to be completed in spring of 2020. Visit Neighbors & Smith on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SILVER CREEK PLAZA ON THE PIKE

A connection to community and a place advantage defines Silver Creek Plaza on the Pike in Hampden Township, PA. Capturing the attention of 50,000+ vehicles a day, the Carlisle Pike shopping center delivers 84,000 SF of retail choice on one of the most highly traveled corridors in Cumberland County and attracts international brands and neighboring entrepreneurs. Visit Silver Creek Plaza on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

SOURCE Smith Land & Improvement Corporation