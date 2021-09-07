Smith Transportation Services announces corporate name change to iShared Transportation Tweet this

Jonathan Adams, iShared Transportation's Chief Executive Officer commented:

"iShared Transportation is a collaborative platform that allows shippers with smaller shipment sizes to access the size, scale and capacity of the Full Truckload Market. We've been operating this service manually for many years - we call it 'Sharing Trucks and Saving Bucks'. But what's really exciting about the new technology we've implemented is that it allows us to do it on a far bigger scale, with even greater benefits to our customers."

Michael Pfeffer, Co-founder and Managing Director at Post Capital Partners added:

"We invested in Smith Transportation because we believed that today's trend toward eCommerce is driving shipment sizes smaller, lead-times shorter and LTL prices higher and that this would provide increased demand for its unique Shared Truckload service. This rebranding and repositioning exercise, when combined with the significant investments that Jonathan and his team have made in next-generation technology, means that iShared Transportation is now uniquely positioned to fully capitalize on the incredible digital freight consolidation opportunities that today's supply chain challenges present."

About iShared Transportation, LLC

iShared Transportation, LLC, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a national full-service third-party logistics & digital freight consolidation company. It currently offers a unique cross-continental Shared Truckload Service on an outbound basis from Miami, Tampa, Chicago, Southern California and the NY Metro/ New England Area, as well as truckload, LTL and rail/intermodal brokerage services nationally. The company maintains an extensive database of longstanding carrier relationships, including exclusive relationships with dedicated owner operators, which help it to execute on its customer-service centric focus. The Company's customer base spans shippers across a wide range of industries throughout North America. To learn more about iShared Transportation visit www.ishared.com.

About Post Capital Partners

Post Capital Partners (http://www.postcp.com) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments in businesses with repeat or recurring revenue models. Post Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal sourcing and investment strategy in which it first identifies and partners with talented senior operating executives and then works proactively with those "Executive Partners" to identify investments. In addition to "Executive-First" platform searches, Post Capital also pursues management buyouts and growth capital investments. Based in New York City, Post Capital invests a committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

SOURCE iShared