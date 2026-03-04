Smithbucklin Acquires McKinley Advisors, Creating Unmatched Combination of Expertise and Execution for Associations

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two renowned association industry firms are joining forces to help their clients tackle what's ahead. Market-leading professional services firm Smithbucklin has acquired McKinley Advisors, an award-winning association consultancy. The combination, further supported by Smithbucklin's event-focused agency 360 Live Media, creates a unique solution in the marketplace to accelerate association growth, innovation and mission impact.

The acquisition of McKinley Advisors, a firm with deep roots and an exceptional track record in the association industry, brings Smithbucklin expertise in research, strategy, governance and business transformation to further expand its portfolio.

"Contemporary associations increasingly need high-capability partners to help them successfully navigate new challenges and opportunities," said Matt Sanderson, President and CEO of Smithbucklin. "McKinley is a highly respected, trusted advisor to the world's leading associations and a natural extension of our current capabilities. We are excited to bring their talent and expertise into the fold and tap our collective knowledge for insights that can strengthen associations."

The combined organization of nearly 650 employees connects McKinley's broad portfolio of research-based, strategic advisory services with Smithbucklin's 75-year track record of association management, education and event strategy, design and execution. McKinley Advisors will continue serving clients with its current leadership team, staff and proven methodologies while leveraging new opportunities to collaborate across the Smithbucklin enterprise.

"From our initial conversations, we saw incredibly strong alignment on the most important things – mission, vision and values," said Jay Younger, President of McKinley Advisors. "Both firms share a deep, fundamental commitment to helping associations advance mission-driven work for the benefit of humanity. Given that starting point, I'm confident that we will unlock a host of impactful new solutions for our clients that wouldn't have been possible independently."

McKinley Advisors will retain its name and brand and will be led by President Jay Younger and its senior leadership team.

About Smithbucklin

Smithbucklin is a professional services company that helps associations modernize, strengthen and advance to deliver better results for their members and missions. For more than 75 years, Smithbucklin has provided association management and capabilities in meetings and events, sponsorship and exhibit sales, education, marketing and technology. With nearly 650 employees in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Smithbucklin companies include 360 Live Media, The France Foundation, SDI Meetings and Incentives and now McKinley Advisors. Learn more about Smithbucklin at www.smithbucklin.com.

About McKinley Advisors

McKinley Advisors is an award-winning consulting firm dedicated to accelerating associations' positive impact on the world. McKinley works in partnership with association executives and volunteer leaders to identify and address their most significant challenges and opportunities. McKinley provides services through four practice areas: Strategy and Innovation, Organizational Excellence, Business Transformation and Research and Insights. Learn more about McKinley Advisors at www.mckinley-advisors.com.

SOURCE Smithbucklin