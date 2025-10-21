Smithers Quality Assessments Achieves Top Ranking in IAOB's External Balanced Scorecard Program

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers Quality Assessments Division has achieved first place in the International Automotive Oversight Bureau's (IAOB) External Balanced Scorecard (EBSC) Program for 2025.

This prestigious recognition underscores the division's commitment to excellence in automotive supplier certification and quality assessment services. The EBSC serves as a critical performance evaluation tool utilized by major automotive manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, to assess and rate their suppliers' capabilities and performance standards. The IAOB oversees the certification system for automotive suppliers and manages performance complaints when suppliers receive inadequate EBSC ratings, making this achievement particularly significant within the industry.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by such a critical program that drives trust and accountability in the global automotive manufacturing industry. This is a shining example of the dedication and expertise of our teams in both the North American and Asia Pacific regions working together to achieve this recognition. It reflects our commitment to excellence in the third-party conformity assessment space, as well as our role in supporting the highest performance standards for the global automotive industry," said Jeanette Preston, President, Smithers Quality Assessments Division.

Marty Willem, Automotive Sector Manager at Smithers Quality Assessments Division, said, "Earning first place in the IAOB's 2025 External Balanced Scorecard Program is a proud moment for our team. It underscores our dedication to helping automotive suppliers meet the industry's highest standards and our commitment to driving quality and trust across the supply chain."

The recognition comes at a time when automotive manufacturers are increasingly focused on supply chain reliability and quality assurance. Smithers Quality Assessments Division's first-place finish demonstrates its ability to deliver superior assessment services that align with the evolving needs of the automotive sector.

For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/

About Smithers Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, cannabis, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence. Smithers is an authorized C3PAO and can be found on the Cyber AB Marketplace.

SOURCE Smithers