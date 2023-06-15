Smithey Law Group, LLC Offers a Free LGBTQ+ Hotline

News provided by

Smithey Law Group, LLC

15 Jun, 2023, 11:11 ET

Employers and Employees Can Call 410-919-2990 for Free Legal Advice on Work Related Issues and Labor and Employment Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithey Law Group, LLC is proud to announce an event offering free legal advice to the LGBTQ+ community. On Tuesday, June 20th, from 1-5pm, employees can access Smithey's LGBTQ+ Hotline, and talk to one of their attorneys about any LGBTQ+ employment law issues.

The firm's team of attorneys will be available to answer questions and provide advice on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

  • Discriminatory treatment such as in hiring, promotions, disciplinary actions, termination, or other employment decisions based on:
    • Sexual orientation
    • Transgender Identity
    • Nonconformance to Gendered Stereotypes
    • Marital Status
    • Sex/Gender of Marital or Domestic Partner
  • Harassment by Supervisors or Coworkers
  • Hostile Work Environments Based on Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity
  • Retaliation
  • Medical Coverage and other Employee Benefits Issues
  • Legal Issues Related to Coming Out at Work

"A great way for our firm to celebrate Pride Month and support LGBTQ+ individuals is to offer our legal expertise to LGBTQ+ employees, who face unique challenges in the workplace," said Lisa L. Walker, Senior Associate at Smithey Law Group LLC, herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community. "More than 40 percent of LGBTQ+ workers report being closeted at work, and many LGBTQ+ people face discrimination from supervisors and coworkers. Our aim is to empower individuals by helping them navigate the complexities of employment law."

Callers can reach the LGBTQ+ Hotline at 410-919-2990. Smithey Law Group, LLC encourages LGBTQ+ employees and business owners with questions about LGBTQ+ related issues in Maryland and Washington, D.C., to take advantage of this opportunity.

About Smithey Law Group, LLC:

Smithey Law Group is located in Annapolis, Maryland and focuses on labor and employment law throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. Led by founding partner Joyce Smithey, one of Maryland's leading labor and employment attorneys, the firm's practice areas include wage issues, sexual harassment and abuse, equal pay issues, discrimination and more. For more information on Smithey Law Group's areas of practice, attorneys, and to request a consultation, please call 410-919-2990 or visit https://smitheylaw.com.

SOURCE Smithey Law Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.