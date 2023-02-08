Smithfield Culinary Celebrates Women in Foodservice with New "She Brings the Heat" Campaign in Partnership with FoodMix Marketing Communications

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Culinary, a leader and innovator in the foodservice space, has launched a new integrated marketing campaign to honor women in the foodservice industry. The She Brings the Heat campaign, ushered by Chicago-based FoodMix Marketing Communications, brings women to the forefront by highlighting unique perspectives, insights and recipes from some of the most inspiring women in the industry.

Smithfield Culinary's "She Brings the Heat" campaign, ushered by FoodMix Marketing Communications, brings women in foodservice to the forefront. The company enlisted some of the industry's most inspiring women, Grace Goudie (Arlington Heights, Ill.), Ina Pinkney (Chicago), Debbie Gold (Chicago), Melissa Chickerneo (San Diego), Kristine Subido (Chicago), Lynn Hay (Richmond, Va.) and Suzy Wagner (Milwaukee), to share their stories and recipes.

Studies reveal that only 6.3% of head chef positions in the U.S. are held by women and less than 1 in 4 (22.8%) chefs and head cooks were women. While the past may show modest numbers when it comes to women in foodservice, the future looks bright. For example, during the fall of 2020, 48% of enrolled undergraduates at the Culinary Institute of America, a leading college specializing in culinary arts, were women.

"There's great power in being underestimated," said Ina Pinkney, food journalist and former owner and chef at Chicago's famed Ina's Restaurant. Early in her career, she says she faced skepticism about her abilities as a woman in the kitchen, which motivated her to prove naysayers wrong. Today she is delighted to see many more career opportunities open for women in foodservice.

Smithfield Culinary enlisted Pinkney and five more women foodservice leaders from across the country – Grace Goudie (Arlington Heights, Ill.), Debbie Gold (Chicago), Melissa Chickerneo (San Diego), Kristine Subido (Chicago), Lynn Hay (Richmond, Va.) and Suzy Wagner (Milwaukee) – to share their stories and inspire the next generation of women to harness their culinary passions.

"As influencers in the kitchen for generations, female chefs have always brought traditions and new ideas to the table," said Chip Morgan, senior director of marketing at Smithfield Culinary. "And now, more than ever, they're bringing innovation and clout to individual kitchens from which they serve our friends and families. We are thrilled to celebrate the wonderful work that is being done by the women in our communities and excited to see what they do in the future."

As part of this national campaign, Smithfield Culinary's website features innovative recipes and culinary techniques through videos and a recipe database. Operators are also eligible to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a chef-guided tour of New York City's popular female-owned restaurants.

To learn more about the She Brings the Heat campaign and enter the sweepstakes, visit www.smithfieldculinary.com/sbth.

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield® and Margherita® and Smoke'NFast®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc., the world's largest pork processor and largest hog producer in the United States. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com.

About FoodMix Marketing Communications

FoodMix Marketing Communications is a full-service brand marketing agency, supporting clients in the areas of market research, brand strategy, creative development, communications, and innovation. FoodMix has been developing and executing integrated B2B, B2C and, increasingly, B2B2C brand campaigns for some of the biggest and best names in food for more than 30 years. FoodMix has been at the forefront of The Food Renaissance by helping clients interpret and capitalize upon the evolving food culture. For more information, visit www.foodmix.net.

SOURCE Smithfield Culinary