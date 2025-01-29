Smithfield Culinary Named Overall Winner in International Foodservice Distributors Association Distributor's Choice Awards

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Jan 29, 2025, 12:34 ET

SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Culinary, a division of Smithfield Foods, was named the Overall Winner of the 2025 International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Distributor's Choice Awards. Smithfield Culinary also received two additional awards in two key categories: strategic partner and sales leader.

Caption: Mike Sweet, President Ben E. Keith and IFDA Chairman presents Overall Winner Award to Smithfield Culinary. Pictured: Mike Sweet, President Ben E. Keith and IFDA Chairman; Art Michaels, Vice President Foodservice: Distributive, Corporate Accounts, Noncommercial & Sales Operations Smithfield; Jim Martin, Vice President, Foodservice Sales Smithfield; Amy Shesto, Senior Director Corporate Account Sales Smithfield; Dan Brostowicz, Director of Sales Smithfield and Mark Allen, President & CEO IFDA
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by our distributor partners for our contributions to the foodservice industry," said Art Michaels, vice president, distributive sales, non-commercial and corporate accounts for Smithfield Culinary. "Smithfield Culinary strives to cultivate meaningful relationships with all industry stakeholders, and we genuinely value the important role distributors play in our shared success."

These awards recognize foodservice manufacturers that exhibit excellence in business and supply chain collaboration, product innovation and sales and marketing support. Foodservice distribution companies vote for partner companies based on their professional opinion on doing business with manufacturers.

"It is a remarkable accomplishment to be recognized by distributors for excellence," said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO for IFDA. "We celebrate Smithfield Culinary's success and look forward to its continued contribution to the industry."

Collaboration remains key to Smithfield Culinary's success, and the commitment to helping partners thrive by delivering innovation and exceptional quality is met by trend-driven insights and targeted campaigns that drive results. Smithfield Culinary provides robust training programs that empower teams with the skills and expertise to elevate their business.

About Smithfield Culinary
With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield®, Margherita® and Smoke'NFast®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

