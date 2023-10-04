Smithfield Foods Awards More Than $740,000 for College Scholarships

News provided by

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 15:15 ET

Schools in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia receive funds

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods awarded more than $740,000 to 13 schools in seven states to fund educational scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

The scholarships are need-based and awarded to eligible dependents of full-time and retired Smithfield employees. Students can receive up to $7,500 annually in scholarships to participating colleges and universities for four years.

Sandibel “Sandi” Sandoval funded her education via the Smithfield Scholarship Program. She is the first in her family to attend college and recently graduated from Iowa State University.
Sandibel “Sandi” Sandoval funded her education via the Smithfield Scholarship Program. She is the first in her family to attend college and recently graduated from Iowa State University.

Sandibel "Sandi" Sandoval, the daughter of Vincente Sandoval who has worked in Smithfield's Denison, Iowa, facility for 15 years, funded her education via the Smithfield Scholarship Program. She is the first in her family to attend college and recently graduated from Iowa State University. Sandoval spoke about the impact the scholarship had on her family in a recent video, available here.

"The thought that my dad works for a company that doesn't just support him but also his family is great," Sandoval said. "They've helped him out more than what I can imagine a company would help out, and it's been great to have that kind of support system for me and my dad. When Smithfield says "Good is What We Do," they truly do mean it."

Smithfield has awarded more than 1,600 educational scholarships totaling nearly $9 million since launching the program in 2002.

For additional information about participating schools, academic programs and individual scholarship application processes, visit smithfieldfoods.com/scholarships.

Smithfield offers good pay and comprehensive benefits including paid vacations, holidays and more. To view full-time career opportunities with the company, visit smithfieldfoods.com/careers.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit  www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on FacebookX, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Threads

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Also from this source

Smithfield Foods Partners with Price Chopper to Donate Several Tons of Food to Harvesters

Smithfield Employees Donate More Than 25,000 Pounds of Food to Support Feeding America During Hunger Action Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.