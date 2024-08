Smithfield Foods Carves Out European Business

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods announces the carve out of its European operations, effective today, to further accelerate the unique growth opportunities of both businesses. Smithfield Foods and Morliny Foods, previously known as Smithfield Europe, will remain subsidiaries of WH Group.

Over the last decade, Smithfield Foods has transformed its North American business by growing and significantly expanding the profit contribution from its higher-margin Packaged Meats segment while improving the cost structure and commodity market exposure in its Fresh Pork and Hog Production segments. Smithfield expects to continue to drive North American growth by building Packaged Meats share through product innovation, leveraging a well-recognized brand portfolio that spans consumer price points, continually optimizing its operations and through investments enabled by stable cash flows and a strong balance sheet.

"It's the right time to establish our North American and European operations as stand-alone businesses." Post this

Smithfield Foods' North American presence includes a majority stake in Altosano, previously known as Granjas Carroll de México, a joint venture in Mexico and one of the nation's leading suppliers of fresh pork.

Morliny Foods has adopted a region-specific growth strategy to address a more fragmented European market with different market dynamics than in North America. The business supplies fresh pork and poultry and packaged meats across the continent from operations in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain and the U.K.

"It's the right time to establish our North American and European operations as stand-alone businesses empowered to execute distinct strategies addressing different market environments and opportunities," said Shane Smith, president and CEO of Smithfield Foods. "In doing so, we provide our respective management teams with increased decision-making agility, optimizing the performance and prospects for each business."

"We will benefit by being a nimbler competitor with a focused strategy addressing the European food market," said Luis Cerdan, CEO of Morliny Foods. "We are confident this step will accelerate growth opportunities for our people and our company."

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Morliny Foods

Morliny Foods is a leading European food producer. We sustainably produce packaged meat and fresh pork and poultry products for the international markets with operations in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain and the U.K.

About WH Group Limited

WH Group is the largest pork company in the world with the top market share in China, the United States and markets in Europe. It owns many well-recognized and trusted brands and is differentiated by global market leadership in all segments of the pork value chain, including packaged meats, fresh pork and hog production. The group conducts its operations through Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd., the largest animal protein company in Asia, Smithfield Foods in North America and Morliny Foods. For more information, visit www.wh-group.com.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.