Smithfield Foods Donates 50,000 Pounds of Protein to Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food and Fund Drive

"Smithfield Foods is honored to continue our support for the Mayflower Marathon, which makes a real difference for many local families and individuals facing food insecurity this holiday season," said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. "Through our protein donation and employee volunteers, we can bring hope and relief for our neighbors in need."

Donated food items included bacon, ham and smoked sausage, and will provide 200,000 servings of protein to help take a bite out of hunger for many Southeastern Virginia neighbors this holiday season.

"Protein is such a critical component of a healthy diet that has become very difficult to afford for many families across the Peninsula," said Bob Latvis, chief executive officer for Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. "The annual protein donation from Smithfield Foods at this year's 28th Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food Drive will make a meaningful difference in the lives of families experiencing food insecurity. Their compassion and generosity are truly inspiring as they are helping to alleviate food insecurity and bring people together, especially during the holiday season."

More than 40 local Smithfield employees volunteered at the 57-hour round-the-clock food drive by unloading donations, organizing food items and lending an extra hand to event organizers.

"We are deeply grateful for Smithfield Foods' generosity and ongoing commitment to fighting hunger in our region," said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "Protein is one of the most essential yet challenging items to secure for families facing food insecurity, especially during the holidays. This donation will help ensure that thousands of our neighbors can gather around the table with nourishing meals and experience the comfort and connection the holiday season brings."

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 30 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been leading the fight against hunger by providing healthy food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. Not only does the Foodbank help our neighbors in need during times of hardship, the Foodbank plays a major role in disaster relief response. With the support of over 200-member agencies and programs, the Foodbank has provided over 216 million meals to families experiencing food and nutrition insecurity. The Foodbank is a proud member of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 18 consecutive years. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger-free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at www.hrfoodbank.org.

About Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Since 1981, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has proudly provided more than 400 million meals to our neighbors in need. Serving eleven cities and counties where one in ten neighbors are food insecure, we play a vital role in the fight against hunger by collecting, storing, and distributing nutritious food. In addition, we focus on long-term solutions towards self-sufficiency by addressing the root causes of hunger. Our mission is supported by a dedicated network of volunteers, generous donors, and compassionate community partners. Together, we strive to ensure that no one in our community goes to bed hungry. To learn more, visit foodbankonline.org or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.