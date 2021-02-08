Smithfield Foods Earns Silver LEED Certification at Maryland Distribution Center

The $90 million, 420,000-square-foot facility features more than 47,000 pallet positions and the latest industry technology, including efficient refrigeration systems that reduce energy use by more than 19% and utilize 50% less ammonia compared to similar facilities and chilling systems.

The location of the newest distribution center in Smithfield's footprint gives the company the ability to serve its customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions by providing access to one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, transportation mileage and fuel costs while improving delivery times. These operational efficiencies also contribute to Smithfield's industry-leading carbon reduction goals to reduce GHG emissions across the company's entire U.S. supply chain 25% by 2025 and to become carbon negative in all U.S. company-owned operations by 2030.

"Achieving LEED certification at our North East distribution center is an important milestone in our efforts to continually optimize our supply chain operations to meet our sustainability goals," said Scott Saunders, chief supply chain officer. "This distinction recognizes energy-efficient operational features that are relatively uncommon in the food and cold storage space and are a testament to Smithfield's leadership by example in sustainable, responsible food production."

Additional green features of the facility include optimized and low-flow water fixtures to reduce unnecessary water use; zero-water landscaping that eliminates the need for sprinklers; LED lighting with occupancy sensors; electric car charging stations; and ongoing green cleaning and pest control practices, among others.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

