Smithfield Foods Earns Top Military Veteran Employer Awards

"Smithfield is immensely grateful to the military veterans and their families who have selflessly served our country," said Jay Bennett, chief human resources officer for Smithfield Foods. "It's an honor to be recognized for our veteran programs and initiatives, and we are committed to providing resources and support to veterans throughout their transition from active duty to civilian life."

Forbes selected Smithfield as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2024 for its commitment to support veterans in the workplace. Selections are determined by a survey sent to more than 24,000 veterans on criteria such as salary, career advancement, civilian transition support services and benefits.

In addition, Military Times recognized Smithfield as a Best for Vets 2024 Employer for its efforts to recruit, retain and support the veteran community through transition services. The survey is a comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected programs and benefits. Military Times previously recognized Smithfield as a Best for Vets Employer in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Smithfield also earned a spot on the Military Friendly® Employers list for 2025. The recognition is awarded based on an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Helping Our Heroes, Smithfield's veteran engagement program, honors the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families. The program prioritizes veteran employment and career development and strengthens veterans' community and family support systems. Additionally, Smithfield Salutes, an employee business resource group, provides resources for employees with prior military service and helps active-duty personnel transition to civilian life.

Smithfield supports Military Missions in Action, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans with disabilities, homeless veterans and members of armed forces and their families. Smithfield employees also volunteer to support the organization during its Homes for Healing program, which provides new or gently-used furniture and household goods to veterans and active-duty service members and their families in need of establishing housing stability.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support veterans, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

