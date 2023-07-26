Smithfield Foods' New $45 Million Wastewater System Improving Water Quality in Big Sioux River

News provided by

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 09:29 ET

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods has built a new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system to replace a majority of the existing system at its pork-processing complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The new $45 million wastewater system adds additional treatment processes and capabilities to meet new and more stringent permit limits on nitrates and ammonia. The upgraded system biologically converts ammonia-nitrogen in wastewater to nitrate-nitrogen and further removes nitrate-nitrogen from wastewater, a treatment process known as denitrification that is strongly preferred by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency due to its reduced impact on aquatic life. The new denitrification process will reduce Smithfield's overall nitrogen load to the Big Sioux River by two-thirds or more.  

"This new state-of-the-art wastewater project reinforces Smithfield's proactive approach to implementing sustainable systems that improve environmental quality and benefit the community," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield. "The investment we have made in Sioux Falls will significantly reduce nutrient discharges and improve water quality in the Big Sioux River basin."

Smithfield had previously made significant improvements to its wastewater system at Sioux Falls over the past several years at a cost of $10 million.

Smithfield has been a leader in sustainability programs for more than two decades and has made industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in its U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across its entire U.S. value chain by 2030. More information about Smithfield's sustainability programs is available in its 2022 Sustainability Impact Report, available here.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Also from this source

FARMER JOHN PARTNERS WITH LOCAL BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS TO CELEBRATE YEAR FOUR OF ITS CALIFORNIA COMMITMENT TOUR

Smithfield's Evans Recognized as one of Black Business Ink's Power 100

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.