Smithfield Foods Partners with Grocery Outlet to Donate Truckload of Protein

Food donation to support Independence from Hunger® Food Drive campaign

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Grocery Outlet, donated 41,000 pounds of protein to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as a part of the grocery retailer's Independence from Hunger® Food Drive to fight food insecurity and provide important center-of-the-plate protein for family tables.

"This protein donation in partnership with Grocery Outlet will support the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to make a significant difference for our neighbors facing food insecurity," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "Smithfield is dedicated to strengthening our local communities, and we're joining the fight against hunger in Pennsylvania where more than 175 of our team members live and work."

The donation, including ribs, pork butts, Smithfield® marinated tenderloins and other Smithfield pork products, will provide nearly 167,000 servings of protein to individuals facing food insecurity in 27 counties throughout Pennsylvania.

"This donation from Smithfield Foods helps us to further reach our goal during our Independence from Hunger® Food Drive," said Alejandro Alvarez Correa, chief marketing officer for Grocery Outlet. "It's partnerships like these that make a lasting impact in our local communities."

For 78 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations, and the Independence from Hunger® Food Drive is an integral part of its commitment. Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger® campaign efforts have collected more than $20 million in total donations nationwide.

"Independence from hunger and helping hungry homes is exactly what we're working for every day at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and we know that thousands of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity will be grateful to receive these nutritious pork products from Smithfield Foods and Grocery Outlet," said Joe Arthur, chief executive officer for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. "We are in a hunger crisis due to persistent inflation, and we are asking others to follow the example set today by contributing generously. We need more help, more food, and more financial support than ever."

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico, since 2008. Smithfield donated nearly 28 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs more than 54,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 500 stores including Grocery Outlet stores in California, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington and United Grocery Outlet stores, a closeout grocery retailer with stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a nonprofit organization with a mission of fighting hunger, improving lives, and strengthening communities. It provides nutritious meals for 202,500 neighbors each month by working with its 1,050 partner agencies and with the critical help of more than 15,000 volunteers. Its Bold Goal is to provide access to enough nutritious food for everyone struggling with hunger in each of the 27 central Pennsylvania counties it serves by working with its collaborative network and convening and nurturing partnerships to make progress toward ending hunger. Recognizing that there is a direct correlation between hunger and being marginalized, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is committed to working against racism and other systemic obstacles that prevent people from thriving.

