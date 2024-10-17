Smithfield Foods Partners with United Supermarkets to Donate 15 Tons of Protein to South Plains Food Bank

Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative is focused on supporting neighbors in need. Post this

"Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative is focused on supporting neighbors in need, feeding the hungry and fighting food insecurity," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "By teaming up with United Supermarkets, we can deepen the impact and difference that South Plains Food Bank is making for residents in West Texas."

Donated food items included bacon, ham, tenderloins and meatballs, which will provide more than 120,000 servings to help take a bite out of hunger in West Texas.

"United Supermarkets is honored to collaborate with Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative to support the South Plains Food Bank. As we approach the holiday season, this donation comes at a crucial time to aid all 19 counties served by the South Plains Food Bank," said Scott Nettles, meat and seafood director for United Supermarkets.

South Plains Food Bank serves 19 counties in West Texas and has helped provide food to more than 50,000 households facing hunger this year. Established in 1983, the organization operates several programs such a mobile food pantry, children's program and senior food box program.

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous pork donation from Smithfield Foods. Protein is one of the most needed but often hardest-to-secure items for our neighbors, and this donation will make a significant impact in providing nutritious meals to families in need. Thanks to partners like Smithfield Foods, we are able to continue our mission of ensuring no one in our community goes hungry," said Dina Jefferies, CEO of The South Plains Food Bank.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated 30.2 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About The United Family®

In its 108th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 99 retail grocery stores under four unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, and Albertsons Market. It also operates 39 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express, and Albertsons Market Express. The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

About South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. Is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing, and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children's Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard, and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

